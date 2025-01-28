LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - A local high school basketball coach is getting a chance to coach the best players from across the country later this spring.

St. Thomas More's Danny Broussard has been coaching at the school for decades, and has seen plenty of talented players come and go. He's coached in local and statewide all-star games and will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this summer.

READ MORE: Legendary St. Thomas More Coach Representing Lafayette in 2025 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class

But Broussard's next big milestone? Coaching in the All American Games in Brooklyn, New York in April.

The McDonald's All American Games

On Monday, McDonald's announced the rosters for the boys and girls East and West teams in this year's All-American Games.

"The McDonald’s All American Games is headed to the basketball mecca of Brooklyn for the first time ever, descending on Barclays Center for a showdown featuring basketball’s future all-stars," McDonald's said in its Monday press release. "For almost five decades, the McDonald’s All American Games have been a red thread connecting some of the game’s most elite players."

The Barclays Center will be perhaps the biggest stage any of these young players have ever performed on, and will give them what could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase their skills.

Get our free mobile app

Broussard's Team

Broussard and two assistants from STM, Wesley Cortese and Ryan Welty, will be coaching the boys West team, which features players from Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and Utah.

"I've coached the Louisiana High School game twice, won one and lost one," Broussard told 103.3 The GOAT. "I've coached the Lafayette Parish-St. Landry Parish game and won that. But this is on another level."

"It's the 12 best players in the United States so it's quite an honor," he added. "I'm really excited to be part of such a great event.

When Is the Game?

The 2025 McDonald’s All American Games will take place on April 1, 2025. The show starts with the Girls Game at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. (CT), McDonald's announced.

The day before, March 31, the SpriteJam Fest will air at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN2. It features a 3-Point Contest, dunk competition and a knockout game.