Headed to the Dome! 3 South Louisiana Teams Punch Their Ticket to the LHSAA State Championships
NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Three Acadiana-area teams have made it through the semifinal round of the playoffs and eyeing a state title, thanks to stellar Friday night action.
Vermilion Catholic pitched a shutout, while Cecilia dominated Plaquemine. Meanwhile, Catholic High of New Iberia stunned a star-studded Calvary Baptist in a shootout on the road.
Vermilion Catholic Remains Undefeated
Quarterback Jonathan Dartez led the way once again for the Screamin' Eagles, guiding his team to a 33-0 win over the Kentwood Kangaroos.
Kentwood's defense had no answer for Dartez, either on the ground or in the air, as the VC squad lined up score after score. The Eagles defense stood strong against a Kentwood offense that could not find an opening. Meanwhile, the Roos size and depth on defense could not stop the Eagles after the first few plays of the opening drive.
The Eagles head to the dome to play Ouachita Christia, who narrowly beat Ascension Catholic 24-22.
Cecilia's Bulldogs Ride the Momentum
Cecilia has been the underdog the entire playoff season, but they do not carry an underdog mentality. Their road back to the dome went through some very strong opponents, including No. 2 seeded Lutcher and No. 7 seeded North DeSoto.
The Bulldogs took an early lead on Friday night and never looked back. Now, they prepare to face the No. 1 team in their Division, Franklinton, who walked away from Iowa with a 35-29 win.
Catholic High Goes Down to the Wire for Win
In a game where the Catholic High Panthers took an early lead, it ended up being a back-and-forth affair that, down to the last minute, looked grim for the New Iberia school. However, after falling behind 24-31, they managed to work their way back to a 1-point deficit, 30-31 and ended the game with a 3-point kick that put them over the top.
The foe? An extremely-talented Calvary Baptist team loaded with college signees and a strong squad. Still, the Panthers once again shocked the state and now advance to the Dome, where they will take on a dominant Dunham squad.
LHSAA State Championship Match-ups
Here is the full list of match-ups this coming week, with three Acadiana-area teams joining 13 others in the hunt for state titles.
Ruston vs. Central-Baton Rouge
December 14, 12:00 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Cecilia
December 13, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III (NON-SELECT)
St. James vs. Sterlington
December 12, 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT)
Haynesville vs. South Plaquemines
December 12, 3:30 p.m.
Edna Karr vs. Alexandria
December 14, 3:30 p.m.
Archbishop Shaw vs. E.D. White
December 13, 12:00 p.m.
Catholic-New Iberia vs. Dunham
December 13, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV (SELECT)
Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian
December 12, 12:00 p.m.
