NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Three Acadiana-area teams have made it through the semifinal round of the playoffs and eyeing a state title, thanks to stellar Friday night action.

Vermilion Catholic pitched a shutout, while Cecilia dominated Plaquemine. Meanwhile, Catholic High of New Iberia stunned a star-studded Calvary Baptist in a shootout on the road.

Vermilion Catholic Remains Undefeated

Quarterback Jonathan Dartez led the way once again for the Screamin' Eagles, guiding his team to a 33-0 win over the Kentwood Kangaroos.

Kentwood's defense had no answer for Dartez, either on the ground or in the air, as the VC squad lined up score after score. The Eagles defense stood strong against a Kentwood offense that could not find an opening. Meanwhile, the Roos size and depth on defense could not stop the Eagles after the first few plays of the opening drive.

The Eagles head to the dome to play Ouachita Christia, who narrowly beat Ascension Catholic 24-22.

Cecilia's Bulldogs Ride the Momentum

Cecilia has been the underdog the entire playoff season, but they do not carry an underdog mentality. Their road back to the dome went through some very strong opponents, including No. 2 seeded Lutcher and No. 7 seeded North DeSoto.

The Bulldogs took an early lead on Friday night and never looked back. Now, they prepare to face the No. 1 team in their Division, Franklinton, who walked away from Iowa with a 35-29 win.

Catholic High Goes Down to the Wire for Win

In a game where the Catholic High Panthers took an early lead, it ended up being a back-and-forth affair that, down to the last minute, looked grim for the New Iberia school. However, after falling behind 24-31, they managed to work their way back to a 1-point deficit, 30-31 and ended the game with a 3-point kick that put them over the top.

The foe? An extremely-talented Calvary Baptist team loaded with college signees and a strong squad. Still, the Panthers once again shocked the state and now advance to the Dome, where they will take on a dominant Dunham squad.

LHSAA State Championship Match-ups

Here is the full list of match-ups this coming week, with three Acadiana-area teams joining 13 others in the hunt for state titles.

DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)

Ruston vs. Central-Baton Rouge

December 14, 12:00 p.m.

DIVISION II (NON-SELECT)

Franklinton vs. Cecilia

December 13, 7 p.m.

St. James vs. Sterlington

December 12, 7:00 p.m.

Haynesville vs. South Plaquemines

December 12, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION I (SELECT)

Edna Karr vs. Alexandria

December 14, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION II (SELECT)

Archbishop Shaw vs. E.D. White

December 13, 12:00 p.m.

DIVISION III (SELECT)

Catholic-New Iberia vs. Dunham

December 13, 3:30 p.m.

Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian

December 12, 12:00 p.m.