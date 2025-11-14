LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — It's playoff time in Louisiana, and we've got a lot of area teams looking to pave their way to the Dome for a shot at a state title.

There's a big district rematch set for District 3-5A as Carencro's Golden Bears head over to Acadiana to take on the Wreckin' Rams. Another in-parish meeting takes place at St. Thomas More as the Cougars play host to the Lafayette Mighty Lions.

Still more District 3-5A action here in town as Southside plays host to the Prairieville Hurricanes. Meanwhile, it's Bulldogs on Bulldogs as Cecilia hosts Carroll, and Iota travels to Lutcher.

Vermilion Catholic takes a long trip to Kentwood to take on the Kangaroos, as well. The Erath Bobcats, looking to keep their perfect season going, play host to the Bogalusa Lumberjacks. Just down the road from Erath, the Kaplan Pirates loaded up the bus to take a trip to Pine to take on the Raiders.

Two other area schools, Ascension Episcopal and Teurlings Catholic, have a bye this week, but each of them is looking to keep their dominant seasons going as they make their way to the Dome.

It's Week One of playoff football in Louisiana, and the Acadiana region is very well represented tonight in the road to the state championships. Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night. And be ready for early next week when playoff brackets get announced as well.