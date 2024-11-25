12 Acadiana Area Teams Still in Louisiana High School Football Playoffs
We are through two rounds of the high school football playoffs in Louisiana, and several Acadiana area teams are still in the hunt for state championships.
A total of 12 schools from our area have made it through to the Quarterfinals in the 2024 LHSAA Football Playoffs.
Sadly though, some high-seeded teams got upset in the Regional round.
The #3-seeded Acadiana Wreckin' Rams in Division I Select lost at home to #19-seeded John Curtis Christian by a final of 28-27.
Meanwhile, #2-seeded Erath Bobcats in Division III Non-Select were defeated handily at home by #15-seeded Loureauville Tigers 28-7.
On the flip side, the #18-seeded Cecilia Bulldogs in Division II Non-Select upset the #2-seeded Lutcher Bulldogs on the road 49-41 in a shootout. #14 Opelousas also upended a higher seed in the same bracket as they defeated #3 Jennings by a final of 30-19.
Ironically, those two teams played each other for the state championship last year, a game that Opelousas won.
Here is a look at the remaining Acadiana area teams in the 2024 LHSAA Football Playoffs and who they'll be playing in the Quarterfinals:
DIVISION I (NON-SELECT)
#6 Southside at #3 Ruston - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
DIVISION II (NON-SELECT)
#14 Opelousas at #6 Plaquemine - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
#18 Cecilia at #7 North DeSoto - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
DIVISION III (NON-SELECT)
#15 Loreauville at #7 Jena - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
DIVISION IV (NON-SELECT)
#12 General Trass at #4 Jeanerette - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
#19 Franklin at #6 Logansport - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
#8 St. Thomas More at #1 Edna Karr - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
#19 John Curtis Christian at #6 Teurlings Catholic - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
DIVISION II (SELECT)
NO ACADIAN SCHOOLS
DIVISION III (SELECT)
#9 Lafayette Christian at #1 Dunham - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
#7 Catholic - New Iberia at #2 Isidore Newman - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
DIVISION IV (SELECT)
#8 St. Edmund at #1 Vermilion Catholic - Friday, November 29, 7:00 pm
