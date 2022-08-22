The 2023 high school football season is right around the corner as the regular season for most schools begins on Friday, September 2.

(Hopefully, for the sake of the kids and fans in the stands, the weather lets up just a bit.)

But before the Friday Night Lights get real, there's a week of jamborees to get teams ready for the season.

The 71st Lafayette Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree is the big one in the area with all games played at Cajun Field. This year, the games are taking place on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

Each game will consist of two 15-minute quarters with no halftime. Tickets are available at the gate but fans are usually encouraged to purchase at their respective campus as the schools keep more of the ticket revenue if purchased that way.

Below is this year's Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree schedule. (Note: The first game begins at 6:00 pm each night and the subsequent start times are just estimated):

Thursday, August 24 at Cajun Field

6:00 pm - Comeaux vs Breaux Bridge

7:30 pm - Notre Dame vs Carencro

9:00 pm - St Thomas More vs Acadiana

Friday, August 25 at Cajun Field

6:00 pm - Northside vs Lafayette

7:30 pm - St Martinville vs Southside

9:00 pm - Teurlings vs Cecilia

All but two of the above teams qualified for the playoffs in 2022.

St Thomas More is the defending Division II Select state champions while Carencro, Notre Dame and Teurlings made it to the semi-finals in their respective divisions' playoffs.