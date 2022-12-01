11 Ragin’ Cajuns Players Land on 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team

While it was a relatively disappointing 2022 season for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team, that doesn't mean there weren't some high-performing players on the team.

The proof in that statement is the fact that a total of 11 players have made the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Football team.

Four players were first-team selections, two made second-team, one on the third team, and four players got honorable mention nods.

Leading the way for the Ragin' Cajuns on the first team include punter Rhys Byrns, defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill-Green, safety Bralen Trahan and return specialist Eric Garror.

Linebackers Andre Jones and Jourdan Quibodeaux were voted to the league's second team with wide receiver Michael Jefferson making the third team.

Four players -- running back Chris Smith, tight ends Neal Johnson and Johnny Lumpkin, and linebacker Kris Moncrief, were named to the honorable mention team.

Byrns led the Sun Belt in punting with an average of 44.3 yards per punt (23rd nationally). The Australia native recorded nine punts of 50 or more yards while hitting 11 of his kicks inside the 20. He booted a season-long kick of 60 yards against Troy and had six games where he averaged at least 45 yards per punt.

New Iberia's Hill-Green notched 42 tackles on the season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. The senior had a team-high nine quarterback hurries and tied the school record with 21.0 career sacks. Hill-Green has recorded 249 career tackles, 33 TFLs and the aforementioned 21.0 sacks in 62 games played.

Trahan, a Lafayette native and former Acadiana High Wreckin' Ram, ranked second on the team with 73 tackles including a tackle for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. For his career, Trahan has 13 interceptions, which is second among career active leaders in FBS and ranks fourth all-time in UL history.

Garror, who earlier this week was named a PFF All-American, was one of the top punter returners in the country as he averaged 14.2 yards per return, which was third-best in the nation. He is one of four players this season to have two punt returns for a touchdown. Garror is the Ragin' Cajuns' all-time leader in punt returns (93) and yards (778).

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) became bowl eligible for a school-record fifth consecutive season and will find out its post-season destination when bowl pairings are released on Sunday.

Below is the complete list of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Postseason Awards:

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

Newcomer of the Year

Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Freshman of the Year

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS Fr., WR – Lilburn, Ga.)

Coach of the Year

Jon Sumrall, Troy

All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall (6th Yr., RB – Virginia Beach, Fla.)

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., RB – Opelika, Ala.)

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State (RS Jr., OL – Glen St. Mary, Fla.)

OL – Austin Stidham, Troy (Sr., OL – Russellville, Ala.)

OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina (Jr., OL – Lakeland, Fla.)

OL – Jake Andrews, Troy (Jr., OL – Millbrook, Ala.)

OL – Anderson Hardy, App State (RS Jr., OL – Raleigh, N.C.)

TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State (So., TE – London, England)

WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State (RS Jr., WR – LaGrange, Ga.)

WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison (RS Sr., WR – Manassas, Va.)

WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion (Jr., WR – Richmond, Va.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy (So., DL – Millbrook, Ala.)

DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana (RS Sr., DL – New Iberia, La.)

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Jr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

DL – Will Choloh, Troy (Sr., DL – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy (Sr., LB – Mobile, Ala.)

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (So., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

LB – Nick Hampton, App State (RS Jr., LB – Anderson, S.C.)

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (So., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.)

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Jr., DB – Tampa, Fla.)

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Jr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (RS Sr., DB – Lafayette, La.)

All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (Fr., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana (Sr., P – Rye, Australia)

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana (Sr., RS – Mobile, Ala.)

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., AP – Miami, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison (Gr., QB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (So., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (RS Sr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.)

OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Newtown, Pa.)

OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (RS Jr., OL – Waxhaw, N.C.)

OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Irmo, S.C.)

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Jr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

TE – Henry Pearson, App State (Sr., TE – Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.)

WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (5th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.)

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (Sr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Levi Bell, Texas State (RS Jr., DL – Cedar Park, Texas)

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS So., DL – Roanoke, Va.)

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Jr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison (RS Sr., DL – Miami, Fla.)

DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (So., DL – Bronx, N.Y.)

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS So., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Varnado, La.)

LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana (RS Sr., LB – Lafayette, La.)

DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State (RS Sr., DB – Rockingham, N.C.)

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State (Sr., DB – Greer, S.C.)

DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall (Sr., DB – Rock Hill, S.C.)

DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DB – High Point, N.C.)

All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Jr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P – Devyn McCormick, ULM (5th, P – Port Charlotte, Fla.)

RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., RS – Palmetto, Fla.)

AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State (RS Sr., AP – Palmetto, Fla.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense

QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., QB – Stow, Ohio)

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison (Gr., RB – Frederick, Md.)

RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern (Jr., RB – Daleville, Ala.)

OL – James Jackson, South Alabama (Sr., OL – Moss Point, Miss.)

OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State (RS Jr., OL – Toronto, Canada)

OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Warner Robins, Ga.)

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Jr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., OL – Conway, S.C.)

TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina (Jr., TE – Hoover, Ala.)

WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss (Sr., WR – West Point, Miss.)

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.)

WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (Sr., WR – Mobile, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense

DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State (RS Sr., DL – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., DL – Dorchester, Mass.)

DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (So., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS So., LB – Portsmouth, Va.)

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss (RS Sr., LB – Meridian, Miss.)

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Jr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.)

DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss (RS Jr., DB – Bassfield, Miss.)

DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama (Sr., DB – Hattiesburg, Miss.)

DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State (RS Jr., DB – West Palm Beach, Fla.)

DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., DB – Evans, Ga.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams

K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss (RS Sr., K – St. Amant, La.)

P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss (RS Sr., P – Wiggins, Miss.)

RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS So., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Jr., AP – Opelika, Ala.)

All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions

App State

QB – Chase Brice (RS Sr., QB – Grayson, Ga.)

RB – Nate Noel (So., RB – Miami, Fla.)

WR – Kaedin Robinson (RS So., WR – Asheville, N.C.)

LB – Jalen McLeod (So., LB – Washington, D.C.)

Arkansas State

QB – James Blackman (RS Sr., QB – South Bay, Fla.)

OL – Jordan Rhodes (RS Sr., OL – Fairburn, Ga.)

WR – Champ Flemings (RS Sr., WR – Pasadena, Calif.)

DL – TW Ayers (RS Jr., DL – Lamar, Mo.)

Coastal Carolina

RB – CJ Beasley (RS So., RB – Norfolk, Va.)

WR – Tyson Mobley (Jr., WR – Longwood, Fla.)

DL – Adrian Hope (Super Sr., DL – Ocala, Fla.)

LB – Shane Bruce (RS So., LB – Carrollton, Ga.)

Georgia Southern

WR – Derwin Burgess Jr. (So., WR – Riverdale, Ga.)

WR – Jeremy Singleton (RS Sr., WR – New Orleans, La.)

DB – Anthony Wilson (RS Jr., DB – Columbia, S.C.)

K – Alex Raynor (RS Jr., K – Kennesaw, Ga.)

Georgia State

QB – Darren Grainger (RS Sr., QB – Conway, S.C.)

RB – Tucker Gregg (Sr., RB – Chatsworth, Ga.)

DL – Javon Denis (RS Jr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

K – Michael Hayes (RS Jr, K – Florence, S.C.)

James Madison

TE – Drew Painter (RS Sr., TE – Hershey, Pa.)

LB – Jailin Walker (So., LB – Richmond, Va.)

DB – Sam Kidd (RS Sr., DB – Reston, Va.)

DB – Jordan Swann (RS Sr., DB – Newark, Del.)

Louisiana

RB – Chris Smith (RS Jr., RB – Louisville, Miss.)

TE – Neal Johnson (Jr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

TE – Johnny Lumpkin (RS Sr., TE – Atlanta, Ga.)

LB – Kris Moncrief (Sr., LB – Raleigh, Miss.)

ULM

DL – Caleb Thomas (Gr., DL – Mansfield, Texas)

LB – Quae Drake (Jr. LB – Wadley, Ala.)

LB – Zack Woodard (Gr., LB – Thomasville, Ala.)

K – Calum Sutherland (6th Yr., K – Keller, Texas)

Marshall

WR – Corey Gammage (RS Jr., WR – Delray Beach, Fla.)

DL – Koby Cumberlander (RS SR., DL – Roswell, Ga.)

LB – Eli Neal (Jr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)

DB – Andre Sam (6th Yr., DB – Iowa, La.)

Old Dominion

RB – Blake Watson (RS Jr., RB – Queens, N.Y.)

DL – Alonzo Ford Jr. (So., DL – Richmond, Va.)

DB – R’Tarriun Johnson (RS Sr., DB – Wiggins, Miss.)

P – Ethan Duane (So., P – Melbourne, Australia)

South Alabama

QB – Carter Bradley (Jr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

WR – Devin Voisin (So., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas (RS So., DL – Riverdale, Ga.)

DB – Jaden Voisin (So., DB – Crestview, Fla.)

Southern Miss

DL – Jalen Williams (RS So., DL – Tylertown, Miss.)

LB – Daylen Gill (Sr., LB – Louisville, Miss.)

LB – Averie Habas (Jr., LB – Rice Lake, Wis.)

DB – Natrone Brooks (Sr., DB – Starkville, Miss.)

Texas State

WR – Ashtyn Hawkins (So., WR – Desoto, Texas)

LB – Jordan Revels (Jr., LB – Houston, Texas)

DB – Tory Spears (RS Jr., DB – Houston, Texas)

K – Seth Keller (RS Jr., K – Colleyville, Texas)

Troy

WR – Tez Johnson (So., WR – Pinson, Ala.)

LB – KJ Robertson (Sr., LB – Alabaster, Ala.)

DB – Dell Pettus (Jr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

DB – Craig Slocum Jr. (Sr., DB – Lake Butler, Fla.)