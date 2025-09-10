(New Iberia, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is returning to downtown New Iberia this September, bringing with it decades of history, parades, live music, and a celebration of one of Louisiana’s most important crops. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time local, the 2025 edition promises plenty of fun for the whole family.

Brief History of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival

First held in 1937, the Sugar Cane Festival was created to honor the sugar industry and the families who made it thrive. After a short break during World War II, the festival returned in 1946 as the 5th Annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and has grown into a beloved tradition ever since.

Now in its 82nd year, thousands of visitors head to New Iberia every fall. From the ceremonial Blessing of the Crop to the crowning of Queen Sugar and King Sucrose, this festival serves to not only preserve Cajun and Creole heritage but also to celebrate sugar cane.

Festival Dates & Location

When: September 26–28, 2025 (with some events starting on the 25th)

Where: Historic Downtown New Iberia, centered at Bouligny Plaza

Highlights: Hi-Sugar 5K, colorful parades, carnival rides, dancing, and the Coronation Ball.

Entertainment Lineup for 2025 Sugar Cane Festival

Friday, September 26

Cajun Company Band

Wayne Toups

Adam Leger Band

Saturday, September 27

Bad Boyz Band

5th Avenue Band

Dustin Sonnier

Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band

Spank the Monkey

New Orleans Tribute Set featuring Hot Boy Ronald, Choppa Style, DJ Jubilee, and a surprise guest

Festival finale hosted by Mike Jamez & DJ Digital with the Hot 107.9 Breakfast Jam

Ticket Pricing & Admission

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Event Price & Details

Fais Do-Dos (per day): $20 (cash only); kids 10 & under free

Coronation Pageant: Adults $10; Kids 12 & under $5

Coronation Ball $50 (advance sales only; 18+ event)

Street Fair Rides: $1.50 per ticket (rides may require multiple)

Hi-Sugar 5K: Registration online; pricing varies

Parades & Attractions: Free to attend; some activities may have costs

Festival rules: Clear bag policy will be enforced at fais do-dos, and metal detector screening is in place. Outside drinks and weapons are not allowed.

Plan Your Visit

For the full schedule, tickets, and updates, check the official festival website: hisugar.org. Whether you’re there for the food, the dancing and music, or the family-friendly parades, the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival 2025 is one of Acadiana’s premiere festivals every fall.