(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns fans will get their first chance to meet the 2026 football team and several other Louisiana Athletics programs when Fan Day returns to Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette on Saturday, August 15. The free annual event gives fans an opportunity to meet players and coaches, collect autographs, and kick off excitement for another year of Ragin' Cajuns sports.

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With football season just around the corner, excitement is building across Acadiana. The 2026 season marks another highly anticipated year for Louisiana Athletics, with fans eager to see the Ragin' Cajuns compete at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium and cheer on every program throughout the fall.

Before the games begin, Louisiana Athletics is inviting fans to celebrate the start of the season during its annual Fan Day.

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Meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Teams

The free event will feature student-athletes and coaches from several Louisiana Athletics programs, including:

Football

Soccer

Volleyball

Cheer

Ragin' Jazz

Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite athletes, take photos, collect autographs, and hear directly from coaches as the new season approaches.

Free T-Shirts, Autographs, and Family Fun

In addition to meeting the teams, Louisiana Athletics will hand out free t-shirts while supplies last, and coaches will speak with fans about the upcoming seasons.

Fan Day has become one of the most popular preseason traditions for Ragin' Cajuns supporters and offers families a chance to interact with Louisiana student-athletes before competition begins.

Read More: Ragin Cajuns Football Promotional Schedule

Louisiana Athletics Fan Day 2026 Details

Saturday, August 15, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Blackham Coliseum, Lafayette

Admission is free and open to the public.