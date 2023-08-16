One of the positions the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are looking to fill before the season kicks off is Wide Receiver. Returning, are veterans Peter Leblanc and Jacob Bernard, which means there are plenty of opportunities for a new crop of Cajuns receivers. So far, one of the players turning heads is Redshirt Sophomore Robert Williams. The 6'2", 181lbs, Humble, Texas native "has flipped the switch" according to Louisiana Head Coach Michael Desormeaux. Hear more from Williams, Desormeaux and Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge.

ROBERT WILLIAMS - WR

The thing that’s going for me right now is just paying attention to details. I feel like I took that seriously. More seriously this summer, with me being out for a minute. I took that more seriously, so leading into the fall, I was able to play fast. I feel that’s what’s grown for me.

MICHAEL DESORMEAUX - HEAD COACH

Naturally Peter (LeBlanc) and Jake (Bernard) are the two that have played the most snaps. Peter has made really big plays for us throughout his career and last year Jake played really well.

Some of the guys that are emerging right now a little bit, Rob Williams has probably been….I don’t want to say it’s a surprise because he’s the guy we always really expected to go out there and play at a high level, but he’s flipped the switch. He’s another one. His developmental timeline was just a little bit different than some of the other guys. He’s got it figured out. He’s had a good camp so far.

ROBERT WILLIAMS - WR

I didn’t really think there was any pressure, I just knew it was an opportunity I could grab. So I just took advantage of the opportunity and worked hard. They teach us a lot, so them teaching us and talking us up and getting us ready for practice, just makes us play way faster. Us producing. Those older guys, Jake and Pete, they really see us, it builds all our confidence if the older guys have confidence in you.

BEN WOOLDRIDGE - QB

Rob’s a stud. Our whole receiver room is full of dudes that can play. And I think that whole receiver room has taken steps forward because you’ve got veterans in Pete Leblanc and Jacob Bernard, that have taken initiative in that room. They’ve been here a couple of years. They’ve shown how to work and go about business. And I think those guys who just got here in the summer or just got here in the spring or like Robert in their second or third year, look up to those on how to work and how to perform.

ROBERT WILLIAMS - WR

I can run. I feel I have a big play in me at any moment. Those are the main two. I can run routes. Run real good routes and run fast. I run real fast, I can stop fast. Run fast, stop fast. I feel those are two good attributes; big play and able to run routes.

