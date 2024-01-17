Louisiana Might Soon Have a Reason to Hate Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

ATLANTA, Ga. (1033 The GOAT) - After a controversial year that was topped off with a National Championship victory, some folks might have been wondering what comes next for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

If you're a New Orleans Saints fan, however, you may not like where he could be headed next.

Harbaugh led his team - though at times not from the sidelines - through an undefeated season that was capped off with impressive wins over Alabama and Washington. That win over Washington gave Michigan the school's first National Championship.

The longtime coach is being hailed for his work in developing the Michigan football program into a powerhouse capable of such a feat, though his success is somewhat shadowed by allegations of sign stealing and a complex scheme involving illegal scouting.

If Harbaugh wants, he can undoubtedly stay at Michigan. The school and its supporters love the work he's done with the football program. However, he might have his sights set on the pros - again.

Jim Harbaugh to Atlanta?

Meanwhile, as the New Orleans Saints are restructuring some of their coaching staff on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, one of their most hated rivals might soon be a landing spot for Harbaugh.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed on Monday that their organization had interviewed Harbaugh.

The Atlanta Falcons have completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for the organization's head coach position, the club announced Tuesday. Harbaugh has spent the past nine years (2015-23) as head coach at the University of Michigan, leading the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2024. Prior to Michigan, Harbaugh spent four seasons (2011-14) as head coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

Other coaches who have been interviewed include:

• Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

• Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan

• San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

• Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero

• Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver

• Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

The Falcons recently fired head coach Arthur Smith, who ended the season with the Falcons at 7-10. His firing came after a 48-17 loss to the Saints in a heated rivalry game capped off by Smith exploding at Saints coach Dennis Allen.

Smith's tenure with Atlanta was filled with struggles, ultimately leading to his dismissal from the organization.