Why Ragin’ Cajuns Fans Are Prevented From Grilling at Tailgate
In accordance with the statewide burn ban issued by the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal, gameday operations associated with general admission parking and tailgating have been altered for Saturday’s football season-opener against Northwestern State.
Free general admission parking will be moved to Lot E at Cajun Field and the CAJUNDOME. Patrons with a Lot E pass will be able to park in Lot D. Parking at the LITE Center will not be available as a result of the burn ban.
While tailgating, no open flames will be permitted. This includes all tailgating activities such as grilling (propane, pellets, charcoal, or otherwise), grill pits, fire pits, fireworks and sparklers.
Generators will be allowed in tailgating areas as long as they are elevated off the ground. Compliance with the statewide burn ban will be enforced to help ensure the safety of all patrons.