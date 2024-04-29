A total of four Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will get a chance to make NFL rosters in 2024.

Only one player was drafted but another three were picked up after the draft as free agents.

The lone draftee from UL was offensive tackle Nathan Thomas, who was selected in the 7th Round (#233 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys.

Interestingly enough, Thomas becomes the first Ragin' Cajun ever drafted by the Cowboys.

Three other Ragin' Cajuns were picked up by NFL teams after the draft concluded on Saturday afternoon.

Running back Jacob Kibodi was signed by the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end Neal Johnson Jr. was scooped up by the Los Angeles Rams.

And New Iberia native Peter Leblanc will get a chance with the Chicago Bears.

All these players will get a chance to show their new teams what they can bring to the table real soon.

2024 NFL Rookie Minicamps will be held between May 3-6 or May 10-13.