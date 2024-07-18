Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Day Set for Saturday, August 17

Louisiana Athletics has announced that the annual Ragin' Cajuns Fan Day will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.

The event is an opportunity for fans to meet and greet student-athletes and coaches from the Ragin' Cajuns' football, soccer and volleyball programs.

Admission is free for all Ragin' Cajuns fans, with doors opening at 12:00 pm.

Freebies at Fan Day

Fans will be treated to giveaways, courtesy of LUS Fiber and Our Lady of Lourdes Health.

An autograph session with members of the Ragin' Cajuns football, volleyball, soccer, Ragin' Jazz and Ragin' Cheer squads will highlight the afternoon.

Our Lady of Lourdes Health will hold a blood drive between 11:00 am and noon with donors receiving a Fast Pass for autographs.

UL Football Player at Fan Day Louisiana Athletics loading...

Who's speaking at Fan Day?

Attendees will be able to hear season previews from the head coaches of the three sports represented at Fan Day -- Michael Desormeaux (football), Kristi Gray (volleyball), and Chris McBride (soccer).

Additionally, you'll hear from Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard.

UL Ragin' Cajuns Head Football Coach MIchael Desormeaux Louisiana Athletics loading...

Young Ragin' Cajuns Club Memberships

Fans attending will also be able to pick up Young Ragin' Cajuns Club memberships, presented by Meritus Credit Union.

There will also be members of the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office available to help with buying tickets, parking, and tailgating passes for the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Featured in EA Sports College Football 25

Stay connected with Ragin' Cajuns Athletics

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.