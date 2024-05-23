Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Signs Prolific JUCO Scorer

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball has added another player in a busy "offseason" as the program has announced the addition from Mostapha El Moutaouakkil of Indian River State College in Florida.

The 6-foot-6 guard lit up the stat sheet for the Pioneers last season as he averaged 25 points a game in 23 games played, shooting 54.7% from the field while hitting threes at a 39% clip.

A native of Rabat, Morocco, El Moutaouakkil also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game.

During the second week of last season, El Moutaouakkil was named the NJCAA National Player of the Week, after averaging 33 points and 11 rebounds that week.

El Moutaouakkil is the third transfer to join the Cajuns joining 6-foot-5 guard Kyndall Davis from Eastern Illinois and 6-foot-8 forward Duncan Powell from Sacramento State.

Cajuns fans knew the team would likely add through the transfer portal after losing three of the top four scorers from last year's squad. Those players included Kobe Julien (Arkansas State), Joe Charles (McNeese), and Themus Fulks (Milwaukee).