The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team has added another transfer, this time it's former Eastern Illinois guard Kyndall Davis.

The Chicago, Illinois native spent last season with the Panthers, averaging 10.3 points per game.

But, that was the third school in Davis' college career. He began his college career at Long Island University, averaging 6.9 points in 47 games over two seasons.

In his first collegiate season, 2021-22, he made 20 starts and averaged 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds as LIU reached the second round of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

After his two seasons there, Davis played a season at Panola College. There he led the team to the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament Championship game and a 28-5 record. That season Davis averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds with 46 steals and 22 blocks.

Davis joins the previously announced Jeremiah Evans (Forward/Southwood High School) and Duncan Powell (Forward/Sacramento State) as part of the 2024-24 Louisiana signees.

Evans is a 6-8 power forward out of Shreveport, a four-star prospect by ESPN, and a three-star by 247 and Rivals. He is the third-ranked player in Louisiana and the No. 35 power forward in this year's recruiting class per ESPN.

Powell, a Dallas, Texas native, led Sacramento State in scoring and rebounding last season and was a top 100 recruit in the class of 2021 according to ESPN. He averaged 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds last season for the Hornets.

Of course, the Cajuns also lost key contributors from last year's team. Three of the top four scorers have transferred to other programs this offseason:

Joe Charles (Power Forward) - McNeese

Kobe Julien (Shooting Forward) - Arkansas State

Themus Fulks (Point Guard) - Milwaukee