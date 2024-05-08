LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - As the regular season winds down for college baseball, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns of Lafayette are favored to be heading to at least one regional round after the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

But, just down the road, the defending National Champions are struggling, and there are concerns they may not be able to make it out of the regular season.

The latest breakdown from Baseball America shows that the Cajuns are poised to head over to College Station once the conference tournament is over. If the current projection holds true - there are still two regular-season conference series for the Cajuns, and things could indeed change - then UL is looking at a trip to College Station for a round that also includes Texas A&M, TCU, and Sacred Heart.

For the Cajuns, the hope is not only that they win these next two series (against Georgia Southern this weekend and South Alabama next weekend), but also bring home the Sun Belt Championship, a feat they last achieved in 2022.

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns baseball celebrates after winning the 2022 Sun Belt Baseball Tournament Photo by AJ Henderson/Courtesy of Sun Belt loading...

In 2023, they made it to the finals, but ultimately fell to Southern Miss, who is also projected to be heading to Athens, Georgia for a regional round that could also feature Georgia, Wake Forest, and Kennesaw State.

Problems at LSU?

But the projections at Baseball America show that the LSU Tigers, who are the defending National Champions, may not make it that far.

Currently, the Tigers are listed as the first four out, meaning they're just outside the bubble of teams who could make it to regional rounds. Along with them, the list of the first four out includes Xavier, Utah, and California.

LSU has had plenty of struggles this season, particularly in pitching and batting. It cost them the first five SEC conference series of the year, though they are currently on a three-series streak after a 2-1 series against Texas A&M.

Given their record, the Tigers need to pick up at least two wins on the road against Alabama this weekend as well as at least two wins at home against Ole Miss next weekend. It's no small task, however, as Alabama is currently projected to make it to the NCAA tournament.

Along with the Cajuns and the Tigers, Louisiana Tech is also in the mix. They are currently projected to get a bid to the tournament as well.