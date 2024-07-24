The wheels are finally in motion for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball head coach Alyson Habetz as she continues to reshape her 2025 roster.

The program picked up pitcher Sage Hoover from Texas Tech earlier this week and they have added another good arm.

Former Nevada Wolf Pack pitcher Tyra Clary took to social media to announce that she is transferring to the Ragin' Cajuns program for her senior season.

Clary will have one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Reno, Nevada, Clary started her career at San Diego in 2021 but only made four appearances in the circle.

She then transferred to Nevada, where she was a significant contributor to the Wolf Pack's pitching staff.

After struggling in her first year in Reno with an 8.25 ERA in 72 innings of work, Clary improved significantly over the last two years. She led the Mountain West Conference in ERA over those two seasons.

In 2023, Clary threw 77.1 innings, going 7-5 with a 2.33 ERA giving up 72 hits and striking out 59 batters.

Her 2024 campaign was just as solid as she sported a 9-6 record throwing 97.0 innings with a 2.45 ERA. Opponents hit .218 against her.