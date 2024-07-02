The 2024 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns outfielder Mihyia Davis has announced her intentions to transfer to Texas Tech.

Of course, that is also the new university for former UL head coach Gerry Glasco.

Cajuns fans knew it was only a matter of time before some of the players who entered the transfer portal would be following their coach after the news that Glasco was leaving Lafayette for Lubbock.

Davis, a native of Lovelady, Texas, will be returning to her home state after being a part of the Ragin' Cajuns softball program for the last two seasons.

And a quite remarkable couple of seasons she had in Vermilion and White. During her freshman year, Davis led the nation with 52 stolen bases.

She followed that up this spring with an equally stellar campaign, eventually being crowned the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

In 2024, the centerfielder batted .419 from the lead-off spot scoring 50 runs, swiping another 23 bases, and playing stellar defense in the field.

Of the several players who entered the transfer portal, Davis is the second so far in which we know where they're going.

Outfielder Samantha Graeter recently announced that she is also heading back to her home state of Texas to play for the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Over three seasons in Lafayette, Graeter hit for a .252 average in 103 at-bats.

In 2024, though, Graeter only appeared in 19 games, tallying 51 at-bats for just a .216 batting average.

The Cajuns softball program named Alyson Habetz as the fifth head coach in school history last week.

It will be interesting to see if she will be able to retain any of the other players that entered the transfer portal.

Time will tell.