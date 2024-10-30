LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The regular season is almost over. With just two weeks left, the race for district titles and spots in the playoffs is heating up.

After some high-powered match-ups last week, several teams are hoping to seal their fate with decisive wins this week and in Week 10 next week.

Get our free mobile app

One of the biggest (and closest) games last week was Opelousas and Cecilia in a state championship rematch from last season. Opelousas walked away with a 28-27 win, which seems to seal the district for the defending state champions. However, they will take on Breaux Bridge this week, which just came away with its first win of the season after several weeks of struggling with injured quarterbacks. You can listen to that game on 103.3 The GOAT starting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Cecilia, meanwhile, will host Livonia in district play.

Another major match-up last week was Acadiana and Southside, with the former putting up another dominant performance, winning 43-10. This week, Acadiana will take on Sam Houston, while Southside looks to bounce back against Carencro.

Carencro, meanwhile, is on the rise, winning the last four games and showing tremendous growth from the early part of the season.

And speaking of teams on the rise, some folks may have counted St. Thomas More out at the start of the season, but the Cougars have rebounded and are now making a push into postseason play. This week, it's a local rivalry game with Teurlings that will make for quite the show. You can listen to that game on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pregame starting at 6 p.m.

Here's a full look at the Week 9 schedule.

Thursday’s Games Westminster-Lafayette at Ascension Episcopal

Listen live on TalkRadio 960 New Iberia at Lafayette Northwest at Crowley North Central at Westminster Hanson at Highland Baptist Friday’s Games Teurlings at St. Thomas More

Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL Vermilion Catholic at Gueydan

Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1 Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT Sam Houston at Acadiana Carencro at Southside Northside at Westgate Lafayette Christian at Evangel Notre Dame at Lafayette Renaissance Livonia at Cecilia Eunice at Leesville Comeaux at Lake Charles Prep Rayne at North Vermilion Church Point at Menard Northwest at Crowley Mamou at Iota

St. Martinville at Abbeville

Kaplan at Erath

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

Delcambre at Houma Christian

Franklin at Loreauville

Berchman at Opelousas Catholic

Bolton at St. Edmund

Get our free mobile app