Week 9 High School Football Schedule: Full List of Games in South Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The regular season is almost over. With just two weeks left, the race for district titles and spots in the playoffs is heating up.

After some high-powered match-ups last week, several teams are hoping to seal their fate with decisive wins this week and in Week 10 next week.

One of the biggest (and closest) games last week was Opelousas and Cecilia in a state championship rematch from last season. Opelousas walked away with a 28-27 win, which seems to seal the district for the defending state champions. However, they will take on Breaux Bridge this week, which just came away with its first win of the season after several weeks of struggling with injured quarterbacks. You can listen to that game on 103.3 The GOAT starting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Cecilia, meanwhile, will host Livonia in district play.

Another major match-up last week was Acadiana and Southside, with the former putting up another dominant performance, winning 43-10. This week, Acadiana will take on Sam Houston, while Southside looks to bounce back against Carencro.

Carencro, meanwhile, is on the rise, winning the last four games and showing tremendous growth from the early part of the season.

And speaking of teams on the rise, some folks may have counted St. Thomas More out at the start of the season, but the Cougars have rebounded and are now making a push into postseason play. This week, it's a local rivalry game with Teurlings that will make for quite the show. You can listen to that game on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pregame starting at 6 p.m.

Here's a full look at the Week 9 schedule.

Thursday’s Games

Westminster-Lafayette at Ascension Episcopal
New Iberia at Lafayette

Northwest at Crowley

North Central at Westminster

Hanson at Highland Baptist

Friday’s Games

Teurlings at St. Thomas More
Vermilion Catholic at Gueydan
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Sam Houston at Acadiana

Carencro at Southside

Northside at Westgate

Lafayette Christian at Evangel

Notre Dame at Lafayette Renaissance

Livonia at Cecilia

Eunice at Leesville

Comeaux at Lake Charles Prep

Rayne at North Vermilion

Church Point at Menard

Northwest at Crowley

Mamou at Iota

St. Martinville at Abbeville

Kaplan at Erath

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

Delcambre at Houma Christian

Franklin at Loreauville

Berchman at Opelousas Catholic

Bolton at St. Edmund

