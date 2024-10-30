Week 9 High School Football Schedule: Full List of Games in South Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The regular season is almost over. With just two weeks left, the race for district titles and spots in the playoffs is heating up.
After some high-powered match-ups last week, several teams are hoping to seal their fate with decisive wins this week and in Week 10 next week.
One of the biggest (and closest) games last week was Opelousas and Cecilia in a state championship rematch from last season. Opelousas walked away with a 28-27 win, which seems to seal the district for the defending state champions. However, they will take on Breaux Bridge this week, which just came away with its first win of the season after several weeks of struggling with injured quarterbacks. You can listen to that game on 103.3 The GOAT starting at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
Cecilia, meanwhile, will host Livonia in district play.
Another major match-up last week was Acadiana and Southside, with the former putting up another dominant performance, winning 43-10. This week, Acadiana will take on Sam Houston, while Southside looks to bounce back against Carencro.
Carencro, meanwhile, is on the rise, winning the last four games and showing tremendous growth from the early part of the season.
And speaking of teams on the rise, some folks may have counted St. Thomas More out at the start of the season, but the Cougars have rebounded and are now making a push into postseason play. This week, it's a local rivalry game with Teurlings that will make for quite the show. You can listen to that game on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pregame starting at 6 p.m.
Here's a full look at the Week 9 schedule.
Thursday’s Games
Westminster-Lafayette at Ascension Episcopal
Listen live on TalkRadio 960
New Iberia at Lafayette
Northwest at Crowley
North Central at Westminster
Hanson at Highland Baptist
Friday’s Games
Teurlings at St. Thomas More
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Vermilion Catholic at Gueydan
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT
Sam Houston at Acadiana
Carencro at Southside
Northside at Westgate
Lafayette Christian at Evangel
Notre Dame at Lafayette Renaissance
Livonia at Cecilia
Eunice at Leesville
Comeaux at Lake Charles Prep
Rayne at North Vermilion
Church Point at Menard
Northwest at Crowley
Mamou at Iota
St. Martinville at Abbeville
Kaplan at Erath
West St. Mary at Catholic-NI
Delcambre at Houma Christian
Franklin at Loreauville
Berchman at Opelousas Catholic
Bolton at St. Edmund
10 Must-Have Tailgate Foods for South Louisiana Football
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham