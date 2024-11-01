LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - With just two weeks left in the regular season, the fight for district titles and playoff spots is in full swing across the Acadiana region. Some teams are riding the momentum of last week’s wins, while others are hoping for a much-needed bounce back in Week 9. Here's a tease of the week’s biggest storylines and what to expect as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Close Calls and Comebacks Set the Stage for Week 9

One of last week’s most thrilling matchups was the state championship rematch between Opelousas and Cecilia. The two teams went head-to-head, with Opelousas narrowly escaping with a 28-27 win, putting them in prime position to claim the district title. But the job isn’t done just yet—Opelousas faces Breaux Bridge this week. Despite a rough start to the season, Breaux Bridge just secured their first win after battling through weeks of injuries at quarterback. You can catch this game Friday night at 6:45 p.m. on 103.3 The GOAT.

Meanwhile, Cecilia hosts Livonia in district play as they look to shake off last week’s narrow loss and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Acadiana’s Dominance Continues, Southside Looks to Regroup

In another high-profile game last week, Acadiana put on a commanding performance against Southside, securing a 43-10 victory. This week, Acadiana is set to take on Sam Houston, while Southside aims to bounce back in a tough matchup with Carencro, a team that’s been on fire recently, winning their last four games and building serious momentum.

St. Thomas More Makes a Late-Season Push

At the beginning of the season, some doubted whether St. Thomas More (STM) could live up to their usual high standards. But the Cougars have found their groove, working their way back into playoff contention just in time. This week, they face Teurlings Catholic in a local rivalry game that promises to be a thriller. Be sure to tune in to NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Stay Tuned for Scores and Updates All Weekend Long

The action is just getting started, and with district titles and playoff spots on the line, every game counts. Be sure to check back for live updates and final scores from all the top matchups across Acadiana as Week 9 unfolds. Who will keep their winning streak alive? Who will fight their way back into playoff contention?

Thursday’s Games

Winners will be in bold Northwest 49

Crowley 0 North Central 0

Westminster 63 Friday’s Games

Winners will be in bold

Teurlings 34

St. Thomas More 48

Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL Vermilion Catholic 56

Gueydan 0

Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1 Opelousas 40

Breaux Bridge 0

Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT Westminster-Lafayette 0

Ascension Episcopal 45

Listen live on TalkRadio 960 Sam Houston 7

Acadiana 59 Carencro 21

Southside 44 New Iberia 34

Lafayette 42 Northside 20

Westgate 42 Lafayette Christian 42

Evangel 56 Notre Dame 48

Lafayette Renaissance 34 Livonia 0

Cecilia 44 Eunice 15

Leesville 42 Comeaux 9

Lake Charles Prep 47 Rayne 20

North Vermilion 24 Church Point 34

Menard 7 Mamou 0

Iota 29

St. Martinville 21

Abbeville 8

Kaplan 14

Erath 17

West St. Mary 0

Catholic-NI 51

Hanson

Highland Baptist

Delcambre

Houma Christian

Franklin 14

Loreauville 34

Berchman 6

Opelousas Catholic 48

Bolton 0

St. Edmund 61

Get our free mobile app