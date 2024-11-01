Week 9 High School Football Scoreboard: Final Scores Across South Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - With just two weeks left in the regular season, the fight for district titles and playoff spots is in full swing across the Acadiana region. Some teams are riding the momentum of last week’s wins, while others are hoping for a much-needed bounce back in Week 9. Here's a tease of the week’s biggest storylines and what to expect as we head into the final stretch of the season.
Close Calls and Comebacks Set the Stage for Week 9
One of last week’s most thrilling matchups was the state championship rematch between Opelousas and Cecilia. The two teams went head-to-head, with Opelousas narrowly escaping with a 28-27 win, putting them in prime position to claim the district title. But the job isn’t done just yet—Opelousas faces Breaux Bridge this week. Despite a rough start to the season, Breaux Bridge just secured their first win after battling through weeks of injuries at quarterback. You can catch this game Friday night at 6:45 p.m. on 103.3 The GOAT.
Meanwhile, Cecilia hosts Livonia in district play as they look to shake off last week’s narrow loss and keep their postseason hopes alive.
Acadiana’s Dominance Continues, Southside Looks to Regroup
In another high-profile game last week, Acadiana put on a commanding performance against Southside, securing a 43-10 victory. This week, Acadiana is set to take on Sam Houston, while Southside aims to bounce back in a tough matchup with Carencro, a team that’s been on fire recently, winning their last four games and building serious momentum.
St. Thomas More Makes a Late-Season Push
At the beginning of the season, some doubted whether St. Thomas More (STM) could live up to their usual high standards. But the Cougars have found their groove, working their way back into playoff contention just in time. This week, they face Teurlings Catholic in a local rivalry game that promises to be a thriller. Be sure to tune in to NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. on Friday night.
Stay Tuned for Scores and Updates All Weekend Long
The action is just getting started, and with district titles and playoff spots on the line, every game counts. Be sure to check back for live updates and final scores from all the top matchups across Acadiana as Week 9 unfolds. Who will keep their winning streak alive? Who will fight their way back into playoff contention?
Thursday’s Games
Winners will be in bold
Northwest 49
Crowley 0
North Central 0
Westminster 63
Friday’s Games
Winners will be in bold
Teurlings 34
St. Thomas More 48
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Vermilion Catholic 56
Gueydan 0
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
Opelousas 40
Breaux Bridge 0
Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT
Westminster-Lafayette 0
Ascension Episcopal 45
Listen live on TalkRadio 960
Sam Houston 7
Acadiana 59
Carencro 21
Southside 44
New Iberia 34
Lafayette 42
Northside 20
Westgate 42
Lafayette Christian 42
Evangel 56
Notre Dame 48
Lafayette Renaissance 34
Livonia 0
Cecilia 44
Eunice 15
Leesville 42
Comeaux 9
Lake Charles Prep 47
Rayne 20
North Vermilion 24
Church Point 34
Menard 7
Mamou 0
Iota 29
St. Martinville 21
Abbeville 8
Kaplan 14
Erath 17
West St. Mary 0
Catholic-NI 51
Hanson
Highland Baptist
Delcambre
Houma Christian
Franklin 14
Loreauville 34
Berchman 6
Opelousas Catholic 48
Bolton 0
St. Edmund 61
