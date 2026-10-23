LAFAYETTE, La. — Lake Arthur and Notre Dame are both 7-0 and meet in Crowley on Friday night. In District 3-5A, unbeaten St. Thomas More visits Southside. The rest of the Week 8 slate runs from Morgan City to Church Point, and most kickoffs are at 7 p.m.

Thursday had its own results. Acadiana ran past Sulphur, Opelousas edged Cecilia in a shootout, and Northwest won on the road at Rayne.

Thursday Night Recaps

Acadiana beat Sulphur 58-25 at home in a District 3-5A game, and both teams now sit at 5-3.

Opelousas held off Cecilia 50-48 at home. Opelousas improved to 6-2, and Cecilia fell to 5-3 after leading 41-38 through three quarters.

Northwest beat Rayne 35-14 in Rayne. Northwest improved to 5-3, while Rayne slipped to 3-5.

St. Thomas More Visits Southside With the District Lead

St. Thomas More comes in at 6-1 and 4-0 in district play, fresh off a 35-14 win over Barbe. The Cougars have won five in a row. Southside is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the league. The Sharks have won two straight, most recently a 42-14 win over Lafayette last Thursday.

Sam Houston Visits Barbe

Barbe has to regroup quickly. The Buccaneers are 6-1 and 3-1 in district after their first loss of the season, a game in which they scored only 14 points. Sam Houston arrives at 3-4 and 2-2 in the league, coming off a 33-20 win over Acadiana.

Lake Arthur Visits Notre Dame

Somebody loses a perfect record in Crowley. Lake Arthur is 7-0 after a 42-0 win over Kinder last Thursday. Notre Dame is also 7-0 after a 50-0 win at Basile last Friday.

More Games to Watch Across South Louisiana

Westgate is 6-0 after a 48-6 win at Northside and hosts Teurlings Catholic, which is 1-6. Eunice, 7-0 after a 30-23 win over Northwest, visits Mamou.

Westminster Christian Academy is 7-0 after a 48-7 win at Central Catholic and hosts Hanson Memorial. Loreauville, 5-2 after a 12-10 win over Catholic of New Iberia, visits Lafayette Christian Academy, also 5-2.

Lafayette is 4-3 and 1-3 in district and hosts New Iberia, which is 1-6 after a 55-7 loss to Sulphur. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, 5-2 after a 32-27 win over Teurlings Catholic, hosts Acadiana Renaissance.

Friday Night Forecast

Skies should stay clear. The National Weather Service forecasts a low near 57 Friday night, with an east wind around 5 mph that settles to calm.

Follow Every Score Live

The scoreboard below updates through the night as South Louisiana finals come in.