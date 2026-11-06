LAFAYETTE, La. — Barbe visits Southside in Youngsville, and Acadiana and Lafayette meet in a District 3-5A game. Carencro visits Cecilia with the outright District 4-5A title at stake. The Week 10 slate runs from Thibodaux to Kinder, with most kickoffs at 7 p.m.

Last week’s District 3-5A games included three double-digit wins, and unbeaten Eunice and Notre Dame kept rolling. Notre Dame also won a Thursday night shootout.

Recaps From Last Week and Thursday

Acadiana beat Southside 42-34 to move to 6-3. Southside fell to 5-4.

St. Thomas More beat Sam Houston 49-24 to improve to 7-2. Sam Houston dropped to 3-6.

Lafayette topped Sulphur 31-14 to reach 6-3, and Sulphur slipped to 5-4. Barbe routed New Iberia to improve to 8-1, and New Iberia fell to 1-8.

Eunice rolled past Crowley 57-14 to stay unbeaten at 9-0. Carencro beat Beau Chene 57-15 last Thursday.

Westgate shut out Lafayette Renaissance 21-0 to go 8-0, and Lafayette Renaissance fell to 6-3.

Notre Dame edged Welsh 35-28 on Thursday night, and Lake Arthur beat Grand Lake 42-20.

Barbe Visits Southside

Barbe is 8-1 and comes off two straight wins. Southside is 5-4 after the loss to Acadiana and hosts the Buccaneers at its Youngsville campus.

Carencro Visits Cecilia for the District Crown

Carencro is 5-4 and 4-0 in District 4-5A after a 1-4 start. The Golden Bears have won four straight and already hold a share of the title. A win Friday gives them the outright championship.

Cecilia is 6-3 and 3-1 in district play after a loss to Opelousas. After an open date last week when Livonia forfeited, Cecilia coach Champagne said a win could also help the team land a home playoff game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Cecilia.

Sulphur Visits St. Thomas More

St. Thomas More is 7-2 and has bounced back from the Southside loss with a 25-point win at Sam Houston. Sulphur, 5-4, has dropped back-to-back games to Acadiana and Lafayette.

Acadiana Visits Lafayette

Both teams are 6-3. Acadiana has won two in a row, and Lafayette has won two straight after beating New Iberia and Sulphur.

New Iberia Visits Sam Houston

Sam Houston is 3-6 after a 25-point loss to St. Thomas More. New Iberia, 1-8, has allowed 61 or more points in two of its last three games.

More Games to Watch Across South Louisiana

Eunice, 9-0, hosts Iota, which beat Mamou 35-13. Opelousas, 7-2, visits Beau Chene.

Lafayette Renaissance, 6-3, visits Thibodaux. Northside visits Teurlings Catholic, and Lafayette Christian visits Catholic of New Iberia.

Westminster Christian Academy hosts Ascension Catholic, and Erath visits Kaplan.

Friday Night Forecast

Expect increasing clouds Friday night. The National Weather Service forecasts a low near 55 and a northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Follow Every Score Live

The scoreboard below updates through the night as South Louisiana finals come in.