CECILIA, La. - The Cecilia Bulldogs football team already has a win even before playing a game tonight. They were set to host the Livonia Wildcats, but the visitors forfeited.

Livonia Forfeits: What We Know

We haven't seen an official announcement, but according to a Cecilia Sports Network post on its Facebook page, the reason for the forfeit by Livonia is a shortage of players.

The game was scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.

Where the Standings Stand

With the win, Cecilia will improve to 6-3 overall on the season and 3-1 in district, while Livonia will fall to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in district.

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No word yet on whether Livonia is calling it quits on the rest of the 2026 season or not.

District Championship Scenarios

Cecilia will face Carencro (5-4, 4-0) next Friday, November 6, at home. If Carencro wins, they'll secure the 5-4A District championship. A Cecilia win would make things very interesting.

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The district crown at that point would depend on how the Opelousas Tigers finish out the season. They have two games left against teams they'll be heavily favored against. If they win both games and Cecilia defeats Carencro, it would be a three-way tie for first in the district.