We finally have a kickoff time for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ next home game. The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Monday that the Cajuns will host South Alabama on Saturday, November 7, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. The game will stream on ESPN+.

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The Cajuns are coming off an open week, so they should be rested and ready for the final stretch of the season. If you’ve been waiting for a cheap way to get out to the stadium, this might be the game. Louisiana Athletics is offering $15 tickets for certain groups, and I’ll break down who qualifies below.

Cajuns vs. South Alabama Game Info

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

Location: Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, Lafayette

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 103.3 The GOAT/Hot 107.9, Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network

Ragin’ $15 Ticket Package: Who Qualifies and Where You’ll Sit

This one’s new this season, and it’s a great deal. Louisiana Athletics is selling $15 single-game tickets in specific sections for three groups, which the school is calling “faculty, family, and fanatics.”

Here’s where each group sits:

Faculty: Section 127

Families: Section 113

Fanatics: Section 105

via ragincajuns.com via ragincajuns.com

Regular single-game tickets start at $30, so this cuts the price in half. If you’re bringing the kids, the family section makes a 4 p.m. game a lot easier on the wallet. You can buy $15 tickets at RaginCajuns.com.

How to Buy Cajuns vs. South Alabama Tickets

If you’re not in one of the $15 groups, single-game tickets start at $30. You can buy them at RaginCajuns.com or through the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram pages.

Parking and Tailgating at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

A 4 p.m. kickoff means plenty of time to tailgate before the game. Single-game parking on the athletic footprint starts at $20, and you can buy a pass at RaginCajuns.com.

You can also reserve a single-game tailgate spot. If you’ve never tailgated at Cajun Field, a November afternoon is about as good as it gets in Acadiana. The weather is usually cooler, the food is good, and you can tailgate for hours before kickoff.

Whether you’re grabbing $15 seats with the family or setting up the tent early, let’s pack Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on November 7. Geaux Cajuns!