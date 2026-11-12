Louisiana's men's basketball game at UNCW this Saturday has been postponed because the Ragin' Cajuns do not have enough available players, the school announced Thursday.

The school pointed to "an insufficient number of available student-athletes" in the program. No new date has been set. The two schools will work to reschedule the nonconference game.

What Led to the Postponement

The Cajuns played Monday at the Cajundome with only nine players and beat Southern-New Orleans, 56-39. Forward Dani Pounds sat out that game with an illness, which has reportedly spread to other players. Other reports also cite injuries.

The school's statement names no cause, does not identify the unavailable players, and gives no return timeline.

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Where Louisiana Stands

Louisiana is 1-2 in the second season under head coach Quannas White, after an 11-22 finish last year. The Cajuns opened with a 75-61 loss to Akron, then fell 67-60 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Friday, Nov. 6. The win over Southern-New Orleans came three days later, on Monday, Nov. 9.

UNCW is 3-0. The Seahawks beat Louisiana, 70-63, at the Cajundome last December in the first meeting between the programs since a home-and-home series in 1994 and 1995.

What Happens Next for the Cajuns

Louisiana's next game is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at San Francisco, with a 9 p.m. CT tip. The Cajuns then play at USC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. CT. Sun Belt play opens Dec. 16 at home against ULM.

Updates are posted at RaginCajuns.com, in the #GeauxCajuns app, and on the team's social accounts.