If you’ve been itching for some Ragin’ Cajuns baseball, Friday, October 30th is your last chance to see this team until the 2027 season opener. Louisiana closes out its four-game fall schedule against Lamar at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

Admission is $10, and it’s cash only, so make a stop at the ATM on your way to the ballpark. The money benefits the UL Diamond Club, which makes it an easy $10 to spend.

Louisiana vs. Lamar: Time, Tickets, and Format

Friday’s matchup will feature a pair of six-inning contests, so you’ll get a good long look at the team before the long wait until spring. Louisiana has spent the past month playing fall games against Nicholls, Northwestern State, and McNeese, and Lamar is the final stop.

The Cardinals are a solid test to finish with, too. Lamar went 34-27 overall and 19-11 in Southland Conference play in 2026, winning the conference title and advancing to the NCAA College Station Regional. They’ll also be back in Lafayette for a regular-season game on March 30, 2027, so Friday gives us an early look at a team we’ll see again in the spring.

Dave Steel/Townsquare Media Dave Steel/Townsquare Media

What Is the Friends of Tony Robichaux Fund?

There’s something else Cajuns fans should know about this fall. Louisiana Athletics and the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation (RCAF) have launched the Friends of Tony Robichaux Fund, a $5 million fundraising campaign that directly supports Louisiana Baseball. It honors the winningest Division I baseball coach in Louisiana collegiate history.

As part of the initiative, Louisiana Athletics will name its baseball complex Tony Robichaux Park. For anyone who has followed this program, that’s a fitting tribute to a coach whose impact reached well beyond the field.

Read More: Cajuns New Video Board to Honor Tony Robichaux

The campaign is open to former players, coaches, alumni, supporters, and friends of the program, and it’s meant to help future generations of Ragin’ Cajuns experience the same program Coach Robichaux worked so hard to build. If you’d like to ask about multi-year pledges or other ways to give, you can contact Trevor Starcher with the RCAF at trevor.starcher@louisiana.edu or 337-482-1455.

So grab your $10, bring a jacket if you need one, and come out to the ballpark. It’s a long wait until opening day, and there aren’t many better ways to spend a fall Friday in Lafayette than watching Cajun baseball.