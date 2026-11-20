Acadiana-area teams that survived the Bi-District round now face their Regional round matchups Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 19-21, and several of the biggest games pit local teams against each other or against top seeds.

Cecilia, fresh off a 48-35 win over Northwood-Shreveport, visits unbeaten Eunice. Southside heads to No. 1 Mandeville, and Teurlings, a No. 20 seed, travels to No. 4 John F. Kennedy. Acadiana visits St. Thomas More, and Loreauville and Church Point meet again after Loreauville's 42-39 win in last year's Regional round.

No. 14 Cecilia at No. 3 Eunice

Cecilia advanced with a 48-35 win over Northwood-Shreveport. Braylon Calais rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs rallied in the second half.

Eunice entered the playoffs unbeaten at 10-0 with a first-round bye. Cecilia won the 2024 Division II Non-Select title and lost the 2023 championship game.

Cecilia has also played close games against good teams. The Bulldogs lost 24-21 to Notre Dame and 50-48 to Opelousas this season, and they beat Beau Chene 61-14 and Carencro 51-22.

No. 17 Southside at No. 1 Mandeville

The Sharks entered the playoffs at 5-5 as the No. 17 seed and advanced past No. 16 Slidell to set up a game at the top seed in Division I Non-Select. Mandeville had a first-round bye.

Southside started 0-2 this season, then beat St. Thomas More 17-14 in late October. Coach Jess Curtis led the Sharks to the quarterfinals last season.

Mandeville beat Slidell 22-15 earlier this season.

No. 11 Acadiana at No. 6 St. Thomas More

The Wreckin' Rams routed West Jefferson 52-7 in the opener after a 6-4 regular season. St. Thomas More had a first-round bye as the No. 6 seed in Division I Select.

The two Lafayette Parish programs are district rivals and met Sept. 25, when St. Thomas More won 27-20. A year earlier, the Cougars rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Acadiana 39-35.

Last year the Rams led St. Augustine 14-0 in the Regional round, trailed 30-14 at halftime, tied it at 42-42 and lost 55-42.

No. 9 Loreauville at No. 8 Church Point

This is a rematch of last year's Regional round, when Loreauville edged Church Point 42-39. The Tigers went on to reach the quarterfinals.

Church Point (6-3 in the regular season) held the No. 8 seed in Division III Non-Select and advanced past Kinder. Loreauville (7-3) advanced past North Webster.

The Bears now get the home field they did not have a year ago, when they traveled to Loreauville as the No. 10 seed.

No. 11 Sterlington at No. 6 Opelousas

Opelousas finished 8-2 and hosts the Panthers as the No. 6 seed in Division II Non-Select. Sterlington (7-3) got here by beating Beau Chene.

Opelousas won the 2023 Division II title as the No. 12 seed and beat Cecilia 26-13 in the final. This season it beat Cecilia 50-48.

Sterlington beat Loreauville 44-6 in last year's quarterfinals.

No. 10 Lafayette at No. 7 Catholic-Baton Rouge

The Mighty Lions finished 7-3 and beat No. 23 L.W. Higgins to reach the Regional round, a year after a 41-7 playoff loss at St. Thomas More. Coach Stephen Hearen said the roster picked up many transfers from the Comeaux closure.

Catholic-Baton Rouge had a first-round bye and hosts as the No. 7 seed in Division I Select.

No. 10 Westminster Christian-Opelousas at No. 7 Westminster Christian-Lafayette

This is a Division IV Select game between two Acadiana schools that share a name. Westminster-Opelousas was the No. 1 seed in this division last season. Westminster-Lafayette had a first-round bye as the No. 7 seed.

Westminster-Lafayette won the first playoff game in school history last season, an upset of Sacred Heart under coach Kent Gable.

The Rest of the Acadiana Regional Slate

No. 1 Notre Dame (10-0), the area's only top seed, hosts No. 17 Metairie Park Country Day in Division III Select. No. 2 Lafayette Christian hosts No. 15 Episcopal.

In Division II Non-Select, No. 2 Westgate (9-0) hosts No. 15 Lakeshore. In Division III Non-Select, No. 4 Kaplan hosts No. 13 Vidalia. In Division IV Non-Select, No. 6 Jeanerette hosts No. 11 Oak Grove, and No. 25 Delcambre visits No. 9 Grand Lake.

In Division II Select, No. 12 Carencro visits No. 5 Lafayette Renaissance in another all-Acadiana game. In Division III Select, No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia visits No. 7 De La Salle.

Winners advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for Nov. 26-28.

You can see the scores from all our local games below.