LAFAYETTE, La. — Southside brings a three-game winning streak to Acadiana on Friday night, and unbeaten Westgate hosts Lafayette Renaissance. The Week 9 slate stretches from Morgan City to Crowley, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

Last week’s biggest result came in Youngsville, where Southside upset St. Thomas More.

Last Week’s Recaps

Southside beat St. Thomas More 17-14 at The Reef in Youngsville, ending the Cougars’ five-game winning streak. Southside improved to 5-3, and St. Thomas More fell to 6-2.

Barbe beat Sam Houston 59-29 to move to 7-1. Sam Houston fell to 3-5.

Notre Dame stayed unbeaten with a 41-21 win over Lake Arthur. The Pioneers are 8-0, and Lake Arthur’s perfect start ended at 7-0.

Westgate topped Teurlings Catholic 44-32 for its seventh straight win. Teurlings Catholic dropped to 1-7.

Lafayette handled New Iberia 61-23 at home to reach 5-3. New Iberia fell to 1-7.

Eunice rolled past Mamou 40-13 to improve to 8-0.

Southside Visits Acadiana

Southside opened the season with two straight losses and is now 5-3. Acadiana is also 5-3 and comes off a 58-25 win over Sulphur last Thursday. The District 3-5A game is at Ted Davidson Field.

St. Thomas More Visits Sam Houston

The Southside loss was the Cougars’ first since a Sept. 11 defeat to Jesuit. St. Thomas More is 6-2 and 4-1 in district heading to Lake Charles. Sam Houston, 3-5, is coming off the loss to Barbe.

Westgate Hosts Lafayette Renaissance

Westgate is 7-0. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy is 6-2 and beat Teurlings Catholic 32-27 on Oct. 16. Both teams have beaten Teurlings recently, Westgate by 12 and Lafayette Renaissance by five.

Lafayette Visits Sulphur

Both teams are 5-3. Lafayette is 2-3 in district play after its win over New Iberia. Sulphur lost 58-25 at Acadiana last Thursday.

More Games to Watch Across South Louisiana

Barbe, 7-1, visits New Iberia, which is 1-7. Notre Dame, 8-0, visits Kinder, and Eunice, also 8-0, visits Crowley.

Opelousas is 6-2 after a 50-48 win over Cecilia and visits Breaux Bridge. Cecilia, 5-3, hosts Livonia. Northwest, 5-3 after a 35-14 win over Rayne, hosts Church Point. Rayne, 3-5, hosts Lake Charles College Prep.

Friday Night Forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday night. The National Weather Service forecasts a low near 68 and an east wind around 5 mph.

Follow Every Score Live

The scoreboard below updates through the night as South Louisiana finals come in.