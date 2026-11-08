LAFAYETTE, La. — JJ Garner returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 136 yards, and Micah Johnson intercepted a pass in the final two minutes as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns beat South Alabama 28-26 on Saturday night at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. The victory made Louisiana bowl-eligible for a ninth consecutive season.

The win moves Louisiana to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. South Alabama falls to 4-5 and 2-3 in league play. The Cajuns never trailed, but it took a late stop to put the Jaguars away.

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Garner Sets the Tone 12 Seconds In

Garner took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the end zone, 12 seconds into the game, and Louisiana led 7-0. He broke loose again on the first play of the second quarter, a 65-yard touchdown run that put the Cajuns back in front 14-7. He finished with 136 rushing yards on 10 carries and 239 all-purpose yards.

Winfield and the Ground Game Control the Night

Quarterback Lunch Winfield answered a South Alabama pick-six with an eight-play, 78-yard drive that he finished himself on a 14-yard touchdown run, putting Louisiana up 21-14.

Winfield also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Shelton Sampson Jr. in the third quarter to make it 28-17. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 147 yards and added 97 yards on the ground.

As a team, Louisiana ran for 312 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry. The Cajuns outgained South Alabama 459-369 and converted eight of 13 third downs. Steven Blanco added 55 rushing yards, and Trenton Chaney caught two passes for 46 yards.

South Alabama Answers With Big Plays

Jaguars quarterback Bishop Davenport scored on a fourth-and-goal run to finish a 14-play, 63-yard drive and tie the game 7-7. Jaylen Moson later returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14. Dylan Freebury’s 44-yard field goal with 1:13 left in the second quarter left Louisiana ahead 21-17 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Davenport ran 45 yards for a touchdown on a two-play, 89-yard drive. The two-point try failed, and Louisiana kept a 28-23 lead. Freebury added a 50-yard field goal with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter to make it 28-26. Davenport threw for 210 yards, and Brendan Jenkins caught six passes for 101 yards.

Late Defensive Stand Seals the Win

Louisiana’s next drive ran 11 plays and 6:20, but Tony Sterner missed a 48-yard field goal with 4:02 left. South Alabama got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, converted a fourth-and-5 with a 23-yard pass, and reached the Louisiana 42. Jake St. Andre sacked Davenport for an 8-yard loss, and Johnson intercepted Davenport’s next pass at the Louisiana 35 with 1:29 left. Winfield’s 6-yard run on third-and-3 gave the Cajuns a first down, and they ran out the clock.

St. Andre led Louisiana with nine tackles, Collin Jacob had eight, and Johnson added six along with the interception. Maxie Baudoin IV had a sack and two tackles for loss.

Louisiana Extends Its Bowl Streak to Nine

The sixth win extends a run of bowl eligibility that dates to 2018. It is the ninth-longest active streak in the FBS. Louisiana played in the 68 Ventures Bowl last season. Louisiana has three regular-season games left.

What Happens Next for Louisiana

Louisiana plays at ULM on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Malone Stadium in Monroe with an 8 p.m. kickoff. The Cajuns have won each of the last three meetings.

The Cajuns then host Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 21, and close the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Georgia State in Atlanta.

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