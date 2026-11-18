The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have two Saturdays left in the regular season. The first is the last chance for Lafayette fans to see them at home this year.

Louisiana (7-3, 4-2 Sun Belt) hosts Coastal Carolina this Saturday, November 21. Then the Cajuns travel to Atlanta for the regular-season finale at Georgia State on Saturday, November 28. The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN made that kickoff time official this week.

Cajuns Host Coastal Carolina in the Home Finale

David Steel/Townsquare Media David Steel/Townsquare Media

Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) kicks off at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, and you can stream it on ESPN+. You can also listen to the action on 103.3 The GOAT.

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If you’ve been waiting for a nice afternoon to get out to Cajun Field, this is it. It’s the last home game of the season. Let’s face it, a 2 p.m. kickoff in late November in Lafayette is about as good as football weather gets around here. With temperatures around 75 degrees at kickoff and no real threat of rain, it's a perfect way to finish the home schedule for the Cajuns.

Regular Season Ends in Atlanta Against Georgia State

The Cajuns wrap up the regular season on November 28 at Georgia State (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt). The game is at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, which a lot of us still know as Turner Field, where the Braves used to play.

Kickoff is 2 p.m. Eastern, which is 1 p.m. our time, so set your alarm accordingly if you’re planning a Thanksgiving weekend watch party. It will be on ESPN+.

Louisiana leads the all-time series 6-1, and this will be the eighth meeting between the two schools. The last time the Cajuns played in Atlanta was 2020, and that one went to overtime before Louisiana pulled out a 34-31 win.

Where the Cajuns Stand in the Sun Belt

At 7-3, Louisiana is already bowl eligible. The Sun Belt West title is out of reach this year, though. Louisiana Tech, in its first season in the conference, clinched the West Division on November 14 with a 63-31 win over Southern Miss to go 8-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

That means these last two games are about finishing strong. Wins over Coastal Carolina and Georgia State would put the Cajuns at 9-3 and set them up for a better bowl invitation.

Read More: SEC Championship Football Game Ending After 2026

Two Saturdays, two chances to send the season out right. We'll see you at Cajun Field this weekend. Geaux Cajuns!