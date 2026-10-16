LAFAYETTE, La. — Two unbeaten District 3-5A teams meet Friday night when Barbe visits St. Thomas More, and the winner will be the only team in the league without a district loss. The rest of the Week 7 slate stretches from Crowley to New Iberia, with most kickoffs set for 7 p.m.

Thursday night produced several South Louisiana finals, including a District 3-5A game that lifted Southside to 3-1 in league play.

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Thursday Night Recaps

Southside beat Lafayette 42-14 in a District 3-5A game. The Sharks improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district play, while the Mighty Lions fell to 4-3 and 1-3.

Lake Arthur stayed perfect with a 42-0 win over Kinder. Lake Arthur is 7-0, and Kinder dropped to 1-6.

Lafayette Christian Academy rolled past Franklin 43-6 to improve to 5-2. Franklin fell to 3-3 with its third straight road loss.

Rayne shut out LaGrange 26-0, the Wolves’ largest margin of the season. Rayne moved to 3-4, and LaGrange fell to 0-7.

Barbe and St. Thomas More Meet for the District Lead

Barbe is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district play after a 66-17 win over Acadiana last Friday. The Buccaneers have won five of their six games by more than 26 points. St. Thomas More is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district after a 56-7 win at New Iberia, the Cougars’ fourth straight victory. Every other team in the district already has a loss, so Friday’s winner will stand alone at 4-0.

Acadiana Visits Sam Houston

Acadiana is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in district after scoring only 17 points against Barbe, its lowest total of the season. Sam Houston is 2-4 and 1-2 after a 34-14 loss to Lafayette, its third straight road defeat. Either team can get back to 2-2 in league play with a win.

Sulphur Visits New Iberia

Sulphur is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in district after a 77-39 loss at Southside. New Iberia is 1-5 and 0-3 in district and still looking for its first league win.

More Games to Watch Across South Louisiana

Westgate is 5-0 and visits Northside, which is 1-5 after a 51-14 loss to Lafayette Renaissance last Thursday. Eunice is 6-0 and hosts Northwest, and Westminster Christian Academy, also 6-0, visits Central Catholic in Morgan City.

Notre Dame is 6-0 and visits Basile in a District 7-2A game. Lake Arthur visits Notre Dame next Friday. Teurlings Catholic, 1-5 after a 49-14 win over Acadiana Renaissance for its first victory of the season, visits Lafayette Renaissance, which is 4-2.

Friday Night Forecast

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low near 54. North winds around 20 mph could produce gusts up to 35 mph.

Follow Every Score Live

The scoreboard below updates through the night as South Louisiana finals come in.