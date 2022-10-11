The latest Louisiana high school football polls are out.

Ten Acadiana area schools are ranked following the completion of week 6 of their respective schedules.

Each classification listed its top 10 schools, along with other schools receiving votes who are just outside of the top 10.

The rankings are voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA).

Acadiana, Westgate, LCA, STM, Teurlings, Church Point, Abbeville, Opelousas, Notre Dame, and Vermillion Catholic are all ranked, with several other area teams receiving votes.

Here is a full rundown of the current LSWA polls.

(Team, 1st place votes, record, points, previous week ranking)

CLASS 5A

1, Destrehan (3) 6-0 122 1

2. Karr (8) 116 2

3. Catholic 5-1 111 3

4, Zachary 4-1 98 4

5, Ruston 5-1 87 5

6, Acadiana 5-1 79 6

7, Curtis 5-1 65 7

8, Parkway 6-0 51 8

9, St. Augustine 5-1 50 9

10, West Monroe 4-1 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 23, Scotlandville 8, Carencro 7, East St. John 6, Southside 6, Rummel 2.

CLASS 4A

1, Lafayette Christian (8) 5-1 126 2

2. St. Thomas More 5-1 115 3

3. Warren Easton 5-1 88 4

Neville 4-2 88 5

5. Westgate 5-1 86 1

6. De La Salle (1) 6-0 79 6

Teurlings 6-0 79 9

8, Lutcher (1) 5-1 62 7

9, North DeSoto (1) 6-0 49 9

10, Opelousas 5-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 16, Northwood-Shreveport 12, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 3, Cecilia 3, Leesville 3, Plaquemine 2, McDonogh 2.

CLASS 3A

1, Union Parish (7) 5-1 125 1

2. E.D. White (1) 5-1 118 2

3. Church Point (1) 6-0 104 4

4. University (1) 4-2 103 3

5. St. James 5-1 76 8

6. Madison Prep 4-2 74 6

7. Iowa 5-1 54 10

8. Amite 4-2 48 5

9. Carroll 5-0 33 NR

10. Abbeville 4-2 31 7

Others receiving votes: Bogalusa 25, Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 24, Lake Charles College Prep 9, Sterlington 9, Berwick 2.

CLASS 2A

1, Many (11) 5-0 132 1

2. Newman 5-1 121 2

3. St. Charles 4-2 101 3

4. Dunham 5-1 82 6

5. Mangham 5-1 81 5

Calvary 4-2 81 7

7. Notre Dame 4-2 60 8

8. Episcopal-BR 6-0 53 10

9. North Caddo 4-2 49 4

10. Avoyelles 4-2 26 NR

Oak Grove 3-3 26 9

Others receiving votes: Welsh 24, Rosepine 20, General Trass 1.

CLASS 1A

1, Homer (10) 5-1 130 1

2. Ouachita Christian (1) 5-1 114 2

3. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 99 4

4. Southern Lab 3-2 93 5

5. Kentwood 5-1 81 6

6. Logansport 4-2 70 3

7. Riverside 5-1 68 8

8. Glenbrook 6-0 66 9

9, Catholic-PC 6-0 38 10

10, Haynesville 5-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Frederick 16, Ascension Catholic 11, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2, Basile 1.

