South Louisiana High School Football Playoff Scores – Round 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Round 2 of the high school football playoffs is here! No more bye weeks, it's time to put up or shut up. Louisiana has some of the best high school football teams in the country and we are inching closer to crowning a champion!

Can your team live to fight another day? Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Non-Select Division I:

Westgate- 3, Ruston- 14 (1st Quarter)

Southside- 21, Airline- 29 (2nd Quarter)

Non-Select Division II:

Opelousas- 8, West Feliciana- 0 (Halftime)

Abbeville- 6, Lutcher- 14 (Halftime)

Assumption- 8, Breaux Bridge- 8 (Halftime)

Jennings- 7, St. Martinville- 7 (Halftime)

Iota- 14, Cecilia- 49 (2nd Quarter)

Non-Select Division III:

Loreauville- 0, Bogalusa- 14 (2nd Quarter)

Non-Select Division IV:

Franklin- 0, Logansport- 28 (1st Quarter)

Jeanerette- 6, East Feliciana- 6 (2nd Quarter)

Select Division I:

Carencro- 7, Acadiana- 0 (Halftime)

Select Division II:

Istrouma- 8, St. Thomas More- 41 (2nd Quarter)

Lafayette Christian- 31, Peabody- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Madison Prep- 14, Teurlings Catholic- 17 (2nd Quarter)

Select Division III:

Catholic High(New Iberia)- 3, Lake Charles Prep- 0 (Halftime)

Notre Dame- 21, D'Arbonne Woods- 0 (Halftime)

Ascension Episcopal- 0, St. Charles Catholic- 29 (Halftime)

Select Division IV:

Opelousas Catholic- 14, Ascension Catholic- 35 (2nd Quarter)

Vermilion Catholic- 28, Delhi Charter- 12 (2nd Quarter)