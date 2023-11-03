South Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard for Week 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Welcome back to another edition of Friday Nights On The Gridiron. Time is flying by because we are already at week 10 of the 2023 high school football season. Another week, another slate of amazing games in South Louisiana!

Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday's Winners:

Gueydan- 0, Merryville- 40

Sacred Heart- 42, North Central- 6

Notre Dame- 44, Welsh- 0

Iowa- 35, Cecilia- 55

Barbe- 6, Acadiana- 57

Sulphur- 35, Comeaux- 25

New Iberia- 33, Lafayette- 22

Friday's Scores:

Carencro- 21, Shaw- 21 (1st Quarter)

Southside- 14, Sam Houston- 12 (1st Quarter)

Leesville- 0, Rayne- 0 (1st Quarter)

LaGrange- 0, Eunice- 14 (1st Quarter)

Teurlings Catholic- 35, North Vermilion- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Westgate- 3, Northside- 0 (1st Quarter)

St. Thomas More- 7, Lafayette Christian- 0 (1st Quarter)

Opelousas- 20, Beau Chene- 0 (1st Quarter)

Livonia- 0, Breaux Bridge- 14 (1st Quarter)

Church Point- 14, Iota- 7 (1st Quarter)

Ville Platte- 0, Oberlin- 14 (1st Quarter)

Jennings- 0, St. Louis Catholic- 0 (1st Quarter)

St. Martinville- 0, Crowley- 0 (1st Quarter)

Donaldsonville- 0, Erath- 13 (1st Quarter)

Kaplan- 0, Abbeville- 0 (1st Quarter)

Opelousas Catholic- 7, St. Edmund- 0 (1st Quarter)

Central Catholic- 7, Highland Baptist- 0 (1st Quarter)

Hanson Memorial- 0, Vermilion Catholic- 7 (1st Quarter)

Jeanerette- 0, St. John- 0 (1st Quarter)

Ascension Episcopal- 7, Franklin- 0 (1st Quarter)

Catholic High(New Iberia)- 0, West St. Mary- 0 (1st Quarter)

Loreauville- 0, Delcambre- 0 (1st Quarter)

Top 9 Loudest College Football Stadiums In The South Gallery Credit: Dave Schultz