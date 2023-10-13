South Louisiana Week 7 High School Football Scores

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's week 7 of the 2023 high school football season! Welcome back to Friday Nights on the Gridiron.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday's Scores:

Opelousas Catholic- 55, Catholic P.C.- 30

Westgate- 19, North Vermilion- 13

Teurlings Catholic- 3, Lafayette Christian- 62

Friday's Scores:

John Curtis- 28, Acadiana- 0 (4th Quarter)

New Iberia- 17, Barbe- 28 (4th Quarter)

Sam Houston- 34, Lafayette High- 14 (4th Quarter)

Southside- 38, Sulphur- 14 (4th Quarter)

Carencro- 58, Comeaux- 8 (4th Quarter)

Breaux Bridge- 33, Kinder- 36 (4th Quarter)

Eunice- 48, Washington Marion- 8 (3rd Quarter)

St. Thomas More- 49, Northside- 0

Cecilia- 48, Beau Chene- 3

Livonia- 0, Opelousas- 61

Kaplan- 16, Erath- 13 (3rd Quarter)

Abbeville- 60, Crowley- 13

St. Edmund- 21, Sacred Heart- 7 (4th Quarter)

Highland Baptist- 0, Covenant Christian- 34 (4th Quarter)

Gueydan- 6, Beekman Charter- 38

Vermilion Catholic- 42, Jeanerette- 8

Ascension Episcopal- 60, West St. Mary- 6

Franklin- 28, Loreauville- 17 (4th Quarter)

St. Martinville- 15, St. Charles- 29 (4th Quarter)

Notre Dame- 48, Vinton- 6

Delcambre- 0, Catholic High(New Iberia)- 49