The No. 17-ranked Louisiana Baseball team opens a four-game homestand on Wednesday when it faces Houston Christian in a midweek contest at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans in the Lafayette area able to listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (31-11) faces HCU (14-25) for the first time since meeting in a three-game series at Russo Park in 2021. The Ragin’ Cajuns hold a 12-2 lead in the all-time series which dates back to 1991.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who will host SBC rival Southern Miss in a highly anticipated three-game series beginning Friday, look to bounce back after dropping two of three games last weekend at nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina.

Four players – Trey LaFleur (.384-7-24), Kyle DeBarge (.351-13-42), Duncan Pastore (.318-2-29) and Conor Higgs (.315-9-24) – are hitting above the .300 mark for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the game hitting .296 as a team, fourth in the SBC behind Coastal Carolina (.302), James Madison (.302) and Troy (.300).

Louisiana will send right-hander Blake McGehee (2-1, 4.68 ERA) to the mound against the Huskies. The Alexandria, La., native pitched 5.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts in his last appearance against Southeastern Louisiana where he helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to an 8-1 victory.

HCU, coached by former MLB standout Lance Berkman, plays its second of two midweek games against posting an 8-3 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. The Huskies snapped a five-game losing skid with the midweek win as leadoff hitter Trent Baker had four hits with Parker Edwards and Luke Bard each homered.

Samuel Benjamin (.304-11-32) is HCU’s top hitter with Trevor Roper (.297-0-16), Dylan LaRue (.3-12) and Tyler LaRue (.273-8-37) following.

