South Louisiana High School Football Playoffs Scores – Round 3

Photo Credit: Facebook/Teurlings Catholic Football Radio

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Round 3 of the high school football playoffs is here! Who will live to fight to another day? Can the seniors on these football teams extend their playing careers, because when it's over it is over!

(Side Note: The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will play Holy Cross on Saturday)

*Bold indicates winner*

 

Non-Select Division II:

Opelousas- 26, Lutcher- 10 (Final)

Jennings- 14, Cecilia- 38 (Final)

Non-Select Division IV:

Jeanerette- 6, Haynesville- 36 (Final)

Select Division II:

St. Thomas More- 49, St. Michael- 0 (Final)

Teurlings- 42, E.D. White- 28 (Final)

Lafayette Christian- 57, McDonogh- 21 (Final)

Select Division III:

St. Charles- 31, Notre Dame- 21 (Final)

Select Division IV:

Vermilion Catholic- 39, Ascension Catholic- 35 (Final)

 

