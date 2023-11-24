South Louisiana High School Football Playoffs Scores – Round 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Round 3 of the high school football playoffs is here! Who will live to fight to another day? Can the seniors on these football teams extend their playing careers, because when it's over it is over!

Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

(Side Note: The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams will play Holy Cross on Saturday)

*Bold indicates winner*

Non-Select Division II:

Opelousas- 26, Lutcher- 10 (Final)

Jennings- 14, Cecilia- 38 (Final)

Non-Select Division IV:

Jeanerette- 6, Haynesville- 36 (Final)

Select Division II:

St. Thomas More- 49, St. Michael- 0 (Final)

Teurlings- 42, E.D. White- 28 (Final)

Lafayette Christian- 57, McDonogh- 21 (Final)

Select Division III:

St. Charles- 31, Notre Dame- 21 (Final)

Select Division IV:

Vermilion Catholic- 39, Ascension Catholic- 35 (Final)