LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Seven, with district play in full swing and some shocking developments across the region.

In news first reported earlier today, Abbeville High School, which is set to host the Mamou Green Demons, is without their head coach after he was let go by school administration.

Just down the road, it's Homecoming for Teurlings Catholic High School as the Rebels host North Vermilion High School (listen live here). The Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here) are on the road, taking on the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (also here).

Get our free mobile app

Last night, the Westminster Christian-Lafayette Chargers thrashed the Highland Baptist Bears 49-14, the Northside Vikings got a big 46-26 win over the Breaux Bridge Tigers, and the Rayne Wolves fell to Westgate's Tigers 48-0.

Plus, the Kaplan Pirates got a solid 27-18 win over Southern Lab, while Abbeville High fell to Franklin.

Other key games coming up tonight include the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights against the Notre Dame Pioneers, a blackout game between the Lafayette High Mighty Lions and the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, and Southside's Sharks defending The Reef against the Sulphur Golden Tors.

It's another exciting night in high school football as we get closer to the end of the regular season and begin gearing up for the playoffs, which are just around the corner. Every team has enough time to make it in, but only a few will have what it takes to make it to the Dome.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.