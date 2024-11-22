LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're now in Week 2 of the LHSAA football playoffs, and several Acadiana-area teams are in action, including a handful who had byes in the first week.

Acadiana, Teurlings, Vermilion Catholic, Erath, and others are in action tonight after getting an extra week of rest in Round 1.

In Lafayette Parish, several teams will be working their way toward the Dome. No. 6 Southside is hosting No. 27 Live Oak as the Sharks look to make a big impact under head coach Jess Curtis, who is in his first year with the team. No. 3 Acadiana, meanwhile, is on a nine-game win streak they're trying to extend with a win against No. 19 John Curtis. However, they're facing a team that has a solid defense.

No. 8 St. Thomas More will host another solid defense in No. 9 St. Augustine, while No. 6 Teurlings will look to slide past No. 11 Jesuit.

Defending state champion in Division II Nonselect, Opelousas High School, will be taking on a a very tough Jennings squad, but the Tigers are carrying a lot of momentum and a lot of hype as they aim for a repeat from last year. Their district rival, Cecilia, is in action against the No. 2 team in the bracket, Lutcher, which could prove to be an uphill climb for the Bulldogs.

Winners will be in bold.

No. 16 Westminster 17

No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 47

No. 9 St. Martin's 37

No. 8 St. Edmund 78

No. 12 Kentwood 42

No. 5 Ascension Episcopal 16

No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 13

No. 2 Ascension Catholic 58