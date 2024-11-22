Playoff Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard: Final Scores Across South Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're now in Week 2 of the LHSAA football playoffs, and several Acadiana-area teams are in action, including a handful who had byes in the first week.
Acadiana, Teurlings, Vermilion Catholic, Erath, and others are in action tonight after getting an extra week of rest in Round 1.
In Lafayette Parish, several teams will be working their way toward the Dome. No. 6 Southside is hosting No. 27 Live Oak as the Sharks look to make a big impact under head coach Jess Curtis, who is in his first year with the team. No. 3 Acadiana, meanwhile, is on a nine-game win streak they're trying to extend with a win against No. 19 John Curtis. However, they're facing a team that has a solid defense.
No. 8 St. Thomas More will host another solid defense in No. 9 St. Augustine, while No. 6 Teurlings will look to slide past No. 11 Jesuit.
Defending state champion in Division II Nonselect, Opelousas High School, will be taking on a a very tough Jennings squad, but the Tigers are carrying a lot of momentum and a lot of hype as they aim for a repeat from last year. Their district rival, Cecilia, is in action against the No. 2 team in the bracket, Lutcher, which could prove to be an uphill climb for the Bulldogs.
Winners will be in bold.
Division I (Non-Select)
No. 27 Walker 0
No. 6 Southside 47
No. 18 Westgate 16
No. 2 Airline 42
Division I (Select)
No. 9 St. Augustine 27
No. 8 St. Thomas More 28
No. 19 John Curtis 28
No. 3 Acadiana 27
No. 11 Jesuit 23
No. 6 Teurlings 31
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Division II (Non-Select)
No. 9 Iota 10
No. 8 Lakeshore 17
No. 14 Opelousas 30
No. 3 Jennings 19
No. 11 Northwest 34
No. 6 Plaquemine 49
No. 18 Cecilia 49
No. 2 Lutcher 41
Division III (Non-Select)
No. 15 Loreauville 28
No. 2 Erath 7
Division III (Select)
No. 9 Lafayette Christian 35
No. 8 Notre Dame 28
No. 10 Northlake Christian 22
No. 7 Catholic-NI 59
Division IV (Non-Select)
No. 13 Grand Lake 24
No. 4 Jeanerette 46
Division IV (Select)
No. 16 Westminster 17
No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 47
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
No. 9 St. Martin's 37
No. 8 St. Edmund 78
No. 12 Kentwood 42
No. 5 Ascension Episcopal 16
No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 13
No. 2 Ascension Catholic 58
10 Must-Have Tailgate Foods for South Louisiana Football
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham