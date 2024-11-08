Week 10 High School Football Scoreboard: Final Scores Across South Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We've made it to Week 10 of the high school football season, and this is the week that will determine who is in and who is out of the playoffs.
Several Acadiana-area team are well-positioned to earn a first-week bye in the playoffs, including the currently-undefeated Vermilion Catholic Eagles, the dominant Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, and the St. Thomas More Cougars.
The Erath Bobcats are also well-positioned for top honors in their division, potentially picking up a bye, and several other area schools are set for first-round playoff games next week.
All across Acadiana, our local teams have been leaving it all on the field, and high school football has never looked better. Will South Louisiana dominate the playoffs again this year? Will we see some of our local teams repeat in the state championship games?
Week 10 football is here, and you can catch all of the scores below. Scores will be updated through the night as games are underway.
Thursday’s Games
Winners will be in bold.
Acadiana 51
Carencro 7
Southside 31
New Iberia 21
Collegiate-BR 0
Cecilia 54
Ascension 35
Lafayette Renaissance 22
Lafayette Christian 64
Lake Arthur 13
Crowley 12
Rayne 26
Westminster 27
St. Edmund 42
St. Martinville 0
Kaplan 32
Houma Christian 7
Catholic-NI 49
Delcambre 16
Franklin 49
West St. Mary 20
Loreauville 40
Welsh 7
Notre Dame 49
Friday’s Games
Winners will be in bold.
Westminster-Lafayette 7
Vermilion Catholic 56
Northside 0
Teurlings 42
Sulphur 15
Lafayette 46
Westgate (6-2)
Comeaux (0-9)
North Vermilion 7
St. Thomas More 56
Beau Chene 0
Opelousas 55
Breaux Bridge 14
Livonia 12
Church Point 55
Ville Platte 28
Iota 11
Northwest 36
Eunice 63
Washington-Marion 20
Abbeville 28
Erath 42
Opelousas Catholic 56
Catholic-PC 32
Highland Baptist 42
Gueydan 20
