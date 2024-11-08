LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We've made it to Week 10 of the high school football season, and this is the week that will determine who is in and who is out of the playoffs.

Several Acadiana-area team are well-positioned to earn a first-week bye in the playoffs, including the currently-undefeated Vermilion Catholic Eagles, the dominant Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, and the St. Thomas More Cougars.

The Erath Bobcats are also well-positioned for top honors in their division, potentially picking up a bye, and several other area schools are set for first-round playoff games next week.

All across Acadiana, our local teams have been leaving it all on the field, and high school football has never looked better. Will South Louisiana dominate the playoffs again this year? Will we see some of our local teams repeat in the state championship games?

Week 10 football is here, and you can catch all of the scores below. Scores will be updated through the night as games are underway.

Thursday’s Games

Acadiana 51

Carencro 7

Southside 31

New Iberia 21

Collegiate-BR 0

Cecilia 54

Ascension 35

Lafayette Renaissance 22

Lafayette Christian 64

Lake Arthur 13

Crowley 12

Rayne 26

Westminster 27

St. Edmund 42

St. Martinville 0

Kaplan 32

Houma Christian 7

Catholic-NI 49

Delcambre 16

Franklin 49

West St. Mary 20

Loreauville 40

Welsh 7

Notre Dame 49

Friday’s Games

Westminster-Lafayette 7

Vermilion Catholic 56

Northside 0

Teurlings 42

Sulphur 15

Lafayette 46

Westgate (6-2)

Comeaux (0-9)

North Vermilion 7

St. Thomas More 56

Beau Chene 0

Opelousas 55

Breaux Bridge 14

Livonia 12

Church Point 55

Ville Platte 28

Iota 11

Northwest 36

Eunice 63

Washington-Marion 20

Abbeville 28

Erath 42

Opelousas Catholic 56

Catholic-PC 32

Highland Baptist 42

Gueydan 20

