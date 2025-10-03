LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Five, and Friday nights are getting more exciting as we begin rolling into district play for most of our local high school teams.

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are at home against Comeaux High School tonight as both teams are looking to advance into the district season with some strong momentum. (listen live here). Meanwhile, the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here) are hosting Riverside Academy and looking for a win to get their season back on track.

Other games you can tune into tonight include Cecilia's Bulldogs hosting Notre Dame's Pioneers (listen live here) while the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are on the road tonight, taking on North Vermilion's Patriots. (listen live here).

We also saw some tough match-ups on Thursday night, including St. Martinville's Tigers dropping a game to Woodlawn of Baton Rouge, 26-20.

Other big games tonight include the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights on the road at Central High in Baton Rouge, Northside High's Vikings hosting the Rayne Wolves in district competition, and the Lafayette Mighty Lions on the road against the Sam Houston Broncos.

Keep an eye out as well for the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams, who are in Sulphur tonight taking on the Golden Tornadoes in another big district match-up.

District is just around the corner for most of our teams, while for others, it's already underway. It's Week Five of South Louisiana high school football, the best in the state. The Friday night lights are on, and the teams are taking the field.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.