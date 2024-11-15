LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The regular season is over and, as expected, several Acadiana-area high school football teams are fighting their way to the LHSAA state championship.

One of our teams has already won their game for this week and has moved on to the next round. Opelousas, the defending state champion in Division II (Non-Select), handled No. 19 Batrop pretty handily on Thursday night, picking up a 47-6 win. That has them set to take on a 9-1 Jennings squad that had a bye week. Jennings entered the playoffs at No. 3.

Get our free mobile app

Some key games being played in our area this week include Southside, ranked No. 6 in Division I (Non-Select), taking on a No. 27 Live Oak; No. 18 Cecilia traveling to No. 15 Pearl River; No. 8 Kaplan hosting No. 25 North Webster; and No. 18 Westminster Christian of Lafayette traveling a short distance to take on No. 15 Opelousas Catholic.

We also have several teams waiting in the wings to see who their opponents will be this week, including Acadiana High, Vermilion Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, and more.

You can see the full schedule below. Scores will be updated throughout the night tonight.

Thursday Game

Winners will be in bold

#19 Bastrop - 6

#14 Opelousas - 47

Friday Games

Winners will be in bold

#27 Live Oak - 10

#6 Southside - 42

#18 Westgate - 28

#15 St. Amant - 20

#18 Cecilia - 50

#15 Pearl River - 29

Listen Live 103.3 The Goat

#22 DeRidder - 7

#11 Northwest - 35

#23 North Vermilion - 21

#10 Belle Chasse - 56

#24 Assumption - 0

#9 Iota - 24

#25 Rayne - 14

#8 Lakeshore - 48

#18 Marksville - 26

#15 Loreauville - 48

#20 Crowley - 0

#13 Westlake - 47

#23 Port Allen - 16

#10 Church Point - 7

#25 North Webster - 0

#8 Kaplan - 50

#19 Franklin - 44

#14 White Castle - 0

#22 Basile - 18

#11 Elton - 22

#24 West St. Mary - 24

#9 Welsh - 59

#25 Lake Arthur - 7

#8 Ferriday - 30

#22 Lafayette - 7

#11 Jesuit - 45

#24 Carencro - 7

#9 St. Augustine - 44

#21 Northside - 8

#12 St. Charles - 33

#17 Lafayette Renaissance Charter - 21

#16 Parkview Baptist - 49

#24 Beekman Charter - 0

#9 Lafayette Christian Academy - 72

#17 Delta Charter - 12

#16 Westminster Christian - 54

#18 Westminster Christian-Lafayette - 33

#15 Opelousas Catholic - 34