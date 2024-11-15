Playoff Week 1 High School Football Scoreboard: Final Scores Across South Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The regular season is over and, as expected, several Acadiana-area high school football teams are fighting their way to the LHSAA state championship.
One of our teams has already won their game for this week and has moved on to the next round. Opelousas, the defending state champion in Division II (Non-Select), handled No. 19 Batrop pretty handily on Thursday night, picking up a 47-6 win. That has them set to take on a 9-1 Jennings squad that had a bye week. Jennings entered the playoffs at No. 3.
Some key games being played in our area this week include Southside, ranked No. 6 in Division I (Non-Select), taking on a No. 27 Live Oak; No. 18 Cecilia traveling to No. 15 Pearl River; No. 8 Kaplan hosting No. 25 North Webster; and No. 18 Westminster Christian of Lafayette traveling a short distance to take on No. 15 Opelousas Catholic.
We also have several teams waiting in the wings to see who their opponents will be this week, including Acadiana High, Vermilion Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, and more.
You can see the full schedule below. Scores will be updated throughout the night tonight.
Thursday Game
Winners will be in bold
#19 Bastrop - 6
#14 Opelousas - 47
Friday Games
Winners will be in bold
Division I (Non-Select)
#27 Live Oak - 10
#6 Southside - 42
#18 Westgate - 28
#15 St. Amant - 20
Division II (Non-Select)
#18 Cecilia - 50
#15 Pearl River - 29
Listen Live 103.3 The Goat
#22 DeRidder - 7
#11 Northwest - 35
#23 North Vermilion - 21
#10 Belle Chasse - 56
#24 Assumption - 0
#9 Iota - 24
#25 Rayne - 14
#8 Lakeshore - 48
Division III (Non-Select)
#18 Marksville - 26
#15 Loreauville - 48
#20 Crowley - 0
#13 Westlake - 47
#23 Port Allen - 16
#10 Church Point - 7
#25 North Webster - 0
#8 Kaplan - 50
Division IV (Non-Select)
#19 Franklin - 44
#14 White Castle - 0
#22 Basile - 18
#11 Elton - 22
#24 West St. Mary - 24
#9 Welsh - 59
#25 Lake Arthur - 7
#8 Ferriday - 30
Division I (Select)
#22 Lafayette - 7
#11 Jesuit - 45
#24 Carencro - 7
#9 St. Augustine - 44
Division II (Select)
#21 Northside - 8
#12 St. Charles - 33
Division III (Select)
#17 Lafayette Renaissance Charter - 21
#16 Parkview Baptist - 49
#24 Beekman Charter - 0
#9 Lafayette Christian Academy - 72
Division IV (Select)
#17 Delta Charter - 12
#16 Westminster Christian - 54
#18 Westminster Christian-Lafayette - 33
#15 Opelousas Catholic - 34
10 Must-Have Tailgate Foods for South Louisiana Football
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham