LAFAYETTE, La. — A tropical system in the forecast has shuffled the Week 6 schedule for the second straight week. A long list of Louisiana games moved up to Thursday. Acadiana’s biggest district games are still set for Friday at 7 p.m. as of Thursday’s schedule updates.

The Friday slate stretches from Lake Charles to New Iberia to Crowley. Thursday night had its own share of results.

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Thursday Night Recaps

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy ran away from Northside for a 51-14 win. The Tigers led 44-6 at halftime and moved to 4-2 with their second straight victory. Northside fell to 1-5.

Westminster Christian Academy escaped Ascension Episcopal 27-26 to stay unbeaten at 6-0. The Blue Gators dropped to 3-3, and their seven-game road winning streak ended.

Eunice stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 49-6 win over Ville Platte, which fell to 0-6.

Vermilion Catholic won for the first time this season, beating Central Catholic 25-13 in Morgan City. Vermilion Catholic improved to 1-5. Central Catholic fell to 3-3, ending a three-game winning streak.

Lakeshore edged Erath 41-34 in Mandeville. Both teams are 3-3, and the loss ended a seven-game road winning streak for the Bobcats.

Acadiana Heads to Barbe for a District 3-5A Test

The marquee game is in District 3-5A, where Acadiana visits Barbe. The Buccaneers are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district play, one of four Southwest Louisiana teams that are still unbeaten. Acadiana is 4-1 and 1-1 in district. The Wreckin’ Rams won last year’s meeting 49-42, and a win Friday would level the district records at 2-1.

St. Thomas More Travels to New Iberia

St. Thomas More and Barbe are the only District 3-5A teams at 2-0. The Cougars are 4-1 overall and visit a New Iberia team that is 1-4 and still looking for its first district win at 0-2.

Lafayette and Southside Host District Games

Lafayette is 3-2 overall and 0-2 in district play. The Mighty Lions host Sam Houston, which is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district, with Lafayette’s first league win on the line. Southside hosts Sulphur in the fourth district game of the night. Both teams are 1-1 in league play, with Sulphur at 4-1 overall and Southside at 2-3.

Notre Dame and Lake Arthur Try to Stay Perfect

Notre Dame and Lake Arthur are both 5-0 in District 7-2A. Notre Dame hosts Abbeville in Crowley, and Lake Arthur welcomes Basile, which is 2-3. Welsh is 4-1 and hosts Kinder. Nobody in the district has played a league game yet.

Follow Every Score Live

The scoreboard below updates through the night as Acadiana finals come in.