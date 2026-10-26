New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is bringing his youth football camp to Acadiana next spring. The Chris Olave Youth Football ProCamp is set for Saturday, April 3, 2027, at Southside High School in Youngsville, with camp starting at 10 a.m. and check-in an hour before. If you’ve got a kid at home who wears No. 12 every Sunday, this is the kind of day they’ll be talking about for years.

Chris Olave's Football Pedigree

If you bleed black and gold, you already know the name. Olave starred at Ohio State, where he finished second all-time in touchdown catches with 35. The Saints took him 11th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he wasted no time, going over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

A Comeback Season and a Big New Contract

2024 was rough. Olave missed nine games after multiple concussions, and plenty of people wondered what came next. He answered in 2025 with the best season of his career: 100 catches, 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, plus AP second-team All-Pro honors.

Read More: Olave Partners with Guardian Caps for High School Athletes

The Saints rewarded him this summer with a four-year extension worth up to $132 million, including $90 million guaranteed. That keeps him in New Orleans through 2030.

Chris Graythen, Getty Images Chris Graythen, Getty Images

What Campers Will Do

This isn’t a quick autograph line. Campers get more than three hours on the field, rotating through position stations, a team game and an Athlete Station with Olave himself. The day kicks off with an intro, a Q&A and a skills demo, and kids are grouped by age, so first-timers and kids who’ve been playing for years both get real reps.

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Every camper takes home a team photo with Olave, a limited-edition camp t-shirt and sponsor goodies when available.

How to Register

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 15. Prices are tiered and go up as spots fill, so signing up early is the move. If you’re registering more than one child, you’ll need to do each one separately. Registration is available through ProCamps here:

Olave Football Camp Details

Date : Saturday, April 3, 2027

: Saturday, April 3, 2027 Check-in : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Camp : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Location : Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592

: Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592 Ages : 6 to 15

: 6 to 15 Price: $55 per child

Sponsor a Camper

Don’t have a kid of your own to send? You can still be part of it. For $55, you can sponsor a child to attend camp, giving a young football fan in Acadiana a day with a Saints star they’d never forget. That’s a pretty easy way to make some kid’s spring.

Between Olave in April and our own guys like Jack Bech and Dalen Cambre coming home every summer, Acadiana kids are getting some incredible chances to learn from the pros. Don’t wait on this one.