Week 1 High School Football Scores

Welcome to another season of high school football in Acadiana. The 2023 season is underway and we have a lot of games to begin the season. Every Friday you need to be tapped into Townsquare Media Presents: Friday Nights On The Gridiron.

Here at Townsquare we will have multiple games across our stations. And we will also have the updated scores for you throughout each Friday night during the season(We will also have Thursday night scores as well if games occur on Thursday). So if there is a game you can't watch or listen to, make sure you check this page for updated scores.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday:

Westminster Christian- 15 , Jeanerette- 22

Westminster Christian Academy(Lafayette)- 42 , Berchmans Academy of Sacred Heart- 0

Hanson Memorial- 41 , St. John- 27

Notre Dame- 18 , Southside- 27

Ascension Episcopal- 23 , Plaquemine- 20

Centerville- 34 , Delcambre- 0

Franklin- 12 , Breaux Bridge- 31

Erath- 34 , Loreauville- 45

Friday:

Abbeville- 18 , St. Mary's Catholic- 21 (Final)

Opelousas Catholic- 13, Oak Grove- 49 (Final)

Sacred Heart- 14 , Ville Platte- 6 (Final)

Highland Baptist- 7 , Houma Christian- 35 (4th Quarter)

Catholic New Iberia- 14 , Vermillion Catholic- 26 (Final)

Eunice- 37 , Church Point- 34 (Final)

Jennings- 14 , Leesville- 32 (Final)

Crowley- 0 , St. Louis Catholic- 38 (Final)

Northside- 20 , Northwest- 8 (Final)

Cecilia- 49 , St. Martinville- 27 (Final)

West St. Mary- 14 , Patterson- 21 (4th Quarter)

Kaplan- 18 , North Vermilion- 14 (Final)

Rayne- 49 , Beau Chene- 6 (Final)

St. Thomas More- 45 , Comeaux- 6 (Final)

Opelousas- 16 , Teurlings Catholic- 34 (Final)

New Iberia- 7 , Westgate- 35 (4th Quarter)

Lafayette Christian- 61 , Acadiana- 38 (Final)

Alexandria- 26 , Carencro- 46 (Final)

Lafayette High- 36 , H.L. Bourgeois- 0 (4th Quarter)