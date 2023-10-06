South Louisiana High School Football Scores for Week 6

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It's week 6 of the 2023 high school football season! Welcome back to Friday Nights on the Gridiron. We have a lot of good matchups this week across south Louisiana.

Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday Scores:

1A:

Westminster Christian Academy(Lafayette)- 37, Beekman Charter- 14

2A:

4A:

Northside- 22, Lafayette Christian- 65

Opelousas- 42, New Iberia- 13

5A:

Comeaux- 24, Southside- 56

Friday Scores:

1A

Highland Baptist- 0, Merryville- 0 (3rd Quarter)

Sacred Heart- 6, Catholic (P.C.) 42 (4th Quarter)

Westminster Christian- 6, Opelousas Catholic- 41 (4th Quarter)

Vermilion Catholic- 33, Covenant Christian- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Hanson Memorial- 14, Jeanerette- 14 (4th Quarter)

2A

Notre Dame- 49, Lake Arthur- 7 (Final)

Catholic High(New Iberia)- 17, Ascension Episcopal- 30 (4th Quarter)

Franklin- 51, Delcambre- 0 (Final)

West St. Mary- 20, Loreauville- 40 (4th Quarter)

Abbeville- 0, St. Charles- 51 (Final)

3A

Erath- 14, St. Martinville- 43 (Final)

Crowley- 13, Kaplan- 22 (Final)

4A

Westgate- 14, Teurlings Catholic- 38 (Final)

St. Thomas More- 54, North Vermilion- 0 (Final)

Breaux Bridge- 12, Cecilia- 49 (Final)

Eunice- 48, Rayne- 14 (Final)

5A

Lafayette High- 0, Carencro- 55 (Final)

Acadiana- 56, Sam Houston- 13 (Final)