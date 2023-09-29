South Louisiana High School Football Scores for Week 5

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Can't believe we're already at week 5 of the 2023 high school football season. Welcome back to Friday Nights on the Gridiron. We have a lot of good matchups this week across south Louisiana.

Be sure to check back here throughout the night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button handy my baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday Scores:

Jeanerette- 6, Central Catholic- 21

Caldwell Parish- 42, Sacred Heart- 7

Patterson- 14, Franklin- 8

West St. Mary- 0, Abbeville- 41

Friday Scores:

Highland Baptist- 0, Vermilion Catholic- 28 (2nd Quarter)

Delcambre- 6, Westminster Christian- 21 (Halftime)

Basile- 37, Gueydan- 0 (3rd Quarter)

Ascension Episcopal- 21, West St. John- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Opelousas Catholic- 21, Holy Savior Menard- 0 (3rd Quarter)

Notre Dame- 14, Cecilia- 21 (Halftime)

Lafayette Christian- 31, Avoyelles- 8 (Halftime)

Catholic High(New Iberia)- 21, Eunice- 20 (2nd Quarter)

Loreauville- 8, Welsh- 14 (Halftime)

Erath- 15, Vinton- 14 (Halftime)

Ville Platte- 64, Pine Prairie- 0 (Final)

Jennings- 7, Iota- 14 (3rd Quarter)

Kaplan- 14, Beau Chene- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Lafayette High- 28, St. Martinville- 14 (3rd Quarter)

Rayne- 34, Crowley- 13 (2nd Quarter)

North Vermilion- 42, LaGrange- 6 (4th Quarter)

Teurlings Catholic- 20, Breaux Bridge- 3 (4th Quarter)

Catholic BR- 42 Northside- 0 (3rd Quarter)

Westgate- 3, Calvary Baptist- 17 (Halftime)

Opelousas- 16, Leesville- 6 (2nd Quarter)

St. Thomas More- 20, Denham Springs- 0 (3rd Quarter)

Southside- 31, Barbe- 7 (3rd Quarter)

Acadiana- 42, Comeaux- 12 (Halftime)

Carencro- 34, New Iberia Senior High- 34 (Halftime)