LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Welcome to Week One of high school football in Louisiana. At long last, we're back with one of the best seasons of the year as the Friday night lights are back on and the best athletes in Acadiana take the field.

It's going to be an exciting year, with returning champions and new faces scattered across the Acadiana region. There have been some surprising coaching changes, some new talent being discovered, and a lot of great rivalries ready to pick back up.

The Friday night lights turn on this week (though, for some, it's Thursday night lights), and there are some amazing games already lined up. Here are the highlights of the week:

Vermilion Catholic vs. Catholic High: What a matchup to start the season. You have two defending state champions kicking off their season in one of the hottest regional rivalries in South Louisiana. Who is going to come out on top?

Acadiana vs. Ruston: The Wreckin' Rams will be without Matt McCullough at the helm for the first time in a very long time this year. New head coach Doug Dotson takes over for a program that came up just short in the playoffs last season. What will these Rams look like under his leadership?

St. Thomas More vs. Carencro: It's Cougars vs. Bears as both teams with long histories of football tradition look to prove themselves this season. STM is looking to advance further in postseason play this year, while Carencro turns last year's young team into this year's standard of excellence.

Kaplan vs. Ascension Episcopal: Another matchup between two local teams with new head coaches, this matchup will test the historically hard-nosed Kaplan athletes against the typically quick-paced Ascension squad.

A full list of this week's games is below, with scores updating throughout the night.