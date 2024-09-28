LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be returning to Lafayette with a win against an ACC opponent after a brutal second-half shootout with Wake Forest.

Louisiana was largely dominant in the first half, though a multitude of targeting calls against the Cajuns whittled down their defense, and Wake Forest's offense woke up to tie the game.

Louisiana went into the half with a 21-17 lead. However, the Demon Deacons fought back with an explosive second-half offense and the two teams went into the fourth quarter tied 31-31. Both teams' quarterbacks put on a showcase while neither defense seemed capable of containing them.

Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge put on an impressive performance, passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Ragin' Cajuns to victory.

Lance LeGendre was his top target, snagging six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his playmaking ability. Wooldridge also found the end zone with a quarterback keeper, adding to his standout day. Meanwhile, Bill Davis made his mark in the ground game, racking up 95 rushing yards and capping off his effort with a touchdown run of his own.

The pivotal moment at the end of the game came when Wake Forest, with five seconds on the clock, went for a field goal to tie the game at 41. However, it did not go their way.

The win puts the Cajuns at 3-1 for the year, with their only loss being against the Tulane Green Wave last week. The team's other two wins came against Grambling at home and Kennesaw State on the road.

