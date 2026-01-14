LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Walker Howard’s homecoming lasted one season.

The former St. Thomas More standout signed with Ole Miss on January 14, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, returning to the Rebels just one day after entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Howard entered the portal on January 13 with a “do-not-contact” tag but quickly found his destination. He returns to Oxford, where he spent two seasons backing up Jaxson Dart. Howard joined the Ragin’ Cajuns in December 2024 after unsuccessful stints at LSU and Ole Miss.

Get our free mobile app

Walker Howard's Tough Stint at Louisiana

Howard won a three-way quarterback battle in fall camp, earning his first college starting job. His debut against Rice on August 30 lasted less than four quarters. Howard suffered a torn oblique injury in the fourth quarter of a 14-12 loss, which required surgery and kept him out most of the season.

In his only start before the injury, Howard went 10 for 22 passing with 88 yards and one interception. He rushed nine times for 47 yards and a touchdown. When he came back in October, backup Lunch Winfield had the starting job.

Credit: Ragin' Cajun Athletics Credit: Ragin' Cajun Athletics loading...

Howard played in six games total for Louisiana. He went 18 for 41 passing with 155 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. He carried the ball 15 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s been a tough journey,” Howard told The Advocate last year about his transfer to Louisiana. “Not everything I thought it was going to be. But I’ve learned a lot in my life. I feel like I’ve lived so many lives already.”

Why Howard Chose to Return to Ole Miss

The move reunites Howard with a program he knows well. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Oxford, appearing in two games each year while serving as Jaxson Dart’s backup. In those two seasons combined, Howard attempted just six passes, completing three for 56 yards.

Howard joins first-year Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, who took over after the Rebels’ College Football Playoff run. Ole Miss already signed Auburn transfer Deuce Knight at quarterback and needed additional depth at the position.

What Louisiana Families Should Know About Howard’s Quick Decision

Howard moved quickly after entering the transfer portal. He announced his portal entry on January 13 and signed with Ole Miss on January 14. The NCAA transfer portal closes Friday, January 16, giving players a tight window to make decisions.

Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux has dealt with quarterback injuries in all four seasons as head coach. The Ragin’ Cajuns used backup quarterbacks throughout 2025. Daniel Beale and Lunch Winfield both played after Howard’s injury.

Howard’s departure adds to Louisiana’s transfer portal losses. The Ragin’ Cajuns have lost 10 players to the portal with just three incoming transfers so far.

What Happens Next for Walker Howard and Louisiana

Howard has one year of eligibility left and will compete for playing time at Ole Miss in 2026. The Rebels already have Auburn transfer Deuce Knight on the roster, setting up a quarterback competition in Oxford.

Leaving his hometown program marks another chapter in Howard’s well-traveled college career. His mother, Kathryn, died from a rare form of cancer in 2018 when Walker was in high school. He visits her gravesite weekly and dedicates his success on and off the field to her memory.

For Louisiana, losing Howard creates another quarterback question this offseason. The Ragin’ Cajuns now have 10 players lost to the transfer portal with just three incoming transfers. Winfield and Beale both got experience in 2025. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the season with a 20-13 loss to Delaware in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Here's a look at other Cajuns who have entered the portal after this season.